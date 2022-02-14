GOP reps probe DHS secretary on illegal immigrants being released into US



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

First in Fox: Two Republican congressmen are co-chairing a letter Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorcas about publishing the department’s report Illegal immigrants In the United States

Republicans Andy Harris of Maryland and Chuck Fleisman of Tennessee, along with 17 of their colleagues, investigated Mayerkas in a letter Monday that the department has left thousands of illegal immigrants in the United States.

“These alarming reports have rightly raised concerns within my constituency in Maryland. They know that these illegal immigrants will put pressure on their community,” Harris told Gadget Clock Digital in a statement Monday. “They deserve a full account of the number of illegal aliens left around.”

Biden admin pressures legal authorities to release immigrants to US after DHS release

“We all deserve to know the costs associated with their transportation across the country at the expense of the taxpayer,” Harris continued.

“Since taking office last year, President Biden and the Congressional Democrats have gone out of their way to undermine security on the southern border and to import thousands of immigrants into our country and my home state of Tennessee,” Fleisman told Gadget Clock Digital.

“There is no doubt that illegal aliens released into the United States will disappear into communities across the country and our economy will put pressure on local law enforcement agencies and remove taxpayer-funded services – often to the detriment of minority Americans,” Fleisman said. “Our focus should be on restoring border security and ensuring that all public services go only to legal Americans.”

The lawmakers told Mayercas in a letter received exclusively from Gadget Clock Digital that a growing number of people representing them had “communicated with our office with concern and outrage that recent reports are alien transportation and release, at the taxpayer’s expense, inside the taxpayer.”

“In light of these reports, we urgently request that you provide our offices with a report divided by the congressional district, detailing how many immigrants who entered the country illegally have been released into the United States, at the expense of the federal government for transportation.” , And what protection and health screening protocols were with such a release, “the letter said.

Lawmakers also noted that in the COVID-19 epidemic, “now is certainly not the time to flood our local communities with illegal immigrants.”

“Also, at a time when our fragile economy is recovering and Americans are struggling with the effects of record levels of inflation, the influx of illegal labor into our local communities has become a real threat to the wages of Native American workers,” they wrote. “Nevertheless, it seems that your department intends to follow policies that will exacerbate these issues.”

The letter came after the DHS disclosed the number of migrants who had been left inside without notice to check in at the local Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office.

Seventeen colleagues in Congress, including Iowa GoP Representative Ashley Hinson and Texas’ John Carter, signed the letter to Mayerkas.

DHS did not immediately respond to a request from Gadget Clock Digital for comment.

Adam Shaw of Gadget Clock Digital contributed to the report.