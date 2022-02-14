World

GOP reps probe DHS secretary on illegal immigrants being released into US

14 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
GOP reps probe DHS secretary on illegal immigrants being released into US
Written by admin
GOP reps probe DHS secretary on illegal immigrants being released into US

GOP reps probe DHS secretary on illegal immigrants being released into US

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

First in Fox: Two Republican congressmen are co-chairing a letter Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorcas about publishing the department’s report Illegal immigrants In the United States

Republicans Andy Harris of Maryland and Chuck Fleisman of Tennessee, along with 17 of their colleagues, investigated Mayerkas in a letter Monday that the department has left thousands of illegal immigrants in the United States.

“These alarming reports have rightly raised concerns within my constituency in Maryland. They know that these illegal immigrants will put pressure on their community,” Harris told Gadget Clock Digital in a statement Monday. “They deserve a full account of the number of illegal aliens left around.”

Biden admin pressures legal authorities to release immigrants to US after DHS release

Correspondent Andy Harris, a Republican from Maryland, speaks at a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Monday, August 23, 2021.

Correspondent Andy Harris, a Republican from Maryland, speaks at a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Monday, August 23, 2021.
(Stephanie Reynolds / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“We all deserve to know the costs associated with their transportation across the country at the expense of the taxpayer,” Harris continued.

“Since taking office last year, President Biden and the Congressional Democrats have gone out of their way to undermine security on the southern border and to import thousands of immigrants into our country and my home state of Tennessee,” Fleisman told Gadget Clock Digital.

“There is no doubt that illegal aliens released into the United States will disappear into communities across the country and our economy will put pressure on local law enforcement agencies and remove taxpayer-funded services – often to the detriment of minority Americans,” Fleisman said. “Our focus should be on restoring border security and ensuring that all public services go only to legal Americans.”

Representative Chuck Fleisman, R-Ten, was seen during the House Appropriations Homeland Security Subcommittee markup of the FY2019 Homeland Security Appropriation Bill on July 19, 2018 at the Reburn Building. (Tom Williams / CQ Roll Call)

Representative Chuck Fleisman, R-Ten, was seen during the House Appropriations Homeland Security Subcommittee markup of the FY2019 Homeland Security Appropriation Bill on July 19, 2018 at the Reburn Building. (Tom Williams / CQ Roll Call)

READ Also  Canadian-style trucker protests spread throughout the world

The lawmakers told Mayercas in a letter received exclusively from Gadget Clock Digital that a growing number of people representing them had “communicated with our office with concern and outrage that recent reports are alien transportation and release, at the taxpayer’s expense, inside the taxpayer.”

“In light of these reports, we urgently request that you provide our offices with a report divided by the congressional district, detailing how many immigrants who entered the country illegally have been released into the United States, at the expense of the federal government for transportation.” , And what protection and health screening protocols were with such a release, “the letter said.

Lawmakers also noted that in the COVID-19 epidemic, “now is certainly not the time to flood our local communities with illegal immigrants.”

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorcas testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Capitol Hill in Washington.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorcas testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Capitol Hill in Washington.
(AP Photo / Jacqueline Martin)

“Also, at a time when our fragile economy is recovering and Americans are struggling with the effects of record levels of inflation, the influx of illegal labor into our local communities has become a real threat to the wages of Native American workers,” they wrote. “Nevertheless, it seems that your department intends to follow policies that will exacerbate these issues.”

The letter came after the DHS disclosed the number of migrants who had been left inside without notice to check in at the local Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office.

Seventeen colleagues in Congress, including Iowa GoP Representative Ashley Hinson and Texas’ John Carter, signed the letter to Mayerkas.

READ Also  Canadian police begin arresting protesters blocking US-Canada bridge

DHS did not immediately respond to a request from Gadget Clock Digital for comment.

Adam Shaw of Gadget Clock Digital contributed to the report.

#GOP #reps #probe #DHS #secretary #illegal #immigrants #released

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Woman arrested for giving teen COVID vaccine inside Long Island home without permission

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment