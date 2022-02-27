GOP Sen. Bill Hagerty: Biden must ‘show a spine’ and ‘demonstrate resolve’ to stop Putin



Sen. Bill Hager, R-Ten, blasted President Joe Biden in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s deadly attack on Ukraine, saying Biden must “show determination” and take steps to help the country fight.

During an interview with Gadget Clock Digital at the Conservative Political Action Conference ( CPAC Hager said Putin would only respond to “people with a backbone” and stand up for the authoritarian leader, which the United States unfortunately is not doing at the moment, led by Biden, he said.

“I think the thing that will be the strongest to stop the progress right now is the people who show the spine, [such as] People like it [Ukrainian] President Zelensky [doing]. People who show determination. We are going [have to] Increase Putin’s costs for the movement against Kiev and the whole of Ukraine. “

He added: “The way we’re here is very sad, and I think American vulnerability is a big part of the situation. We’ve created a void, especially after Afghanistan. I think Putin saw an opportunity and a vulnerability.”

The Tennessee senator said the United States has taken a very “myopic” and “short-sighted” stance on green energy, which he said has “killed the oil and gas industry” and pushed up energy prices around the world.

“The biggest beneficiary is Vladimir Putin, who is actually using the funds to build the war machine he is deploying in Ukraine,” Hager told Gadget Clock Digital.

“It’s very sad. But all we need to do right now is to support and fight Ukraine.”

Asked about how US opponents view the US response to Russia, Hager said it showed Biden’s “lack of determination.”

“The whole world is watching how Putin was able to discuss this and what he was able to avoid,” Hager said. “We have authoritarians around the world, and they take it, and they see it as an opportunity because, again, a lack of determination. What do we need to do now? We need to show determination and show the best we can do right now. Keystone XL Pipeline Restarting, start drilling again in America, free yourself of energy [and] Lower the price of global energy – it will take a lot of wind out of Vladimir Putin’s sail. “

“It will also demonstrate our determination to re-energize America, to be able to help our allies who are being suffocated using gas as a geopolitical weapon, the way Putin is doing,” Hager continued. “It will enable America to come to the aid of our allies again.”

“Inflation is through the roof, and a large part of it is due to the energy crisis.”

“What Biden has done is to play tricks on the far-left in his party, using these simple green energy positions that have put us in a terrible position from a strategic point of view for our allies and our own local economy. Because. “

Hager also criticized Biden over the timing of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s announcement in the Supreme Court, which came just hours after Russia launched a multi-pronged attack on Ukraine.

Hager called the time of Biden’s Supreme Court nominee “tragic” because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

“The timing, I think, is sad because America’s focus at the moment, the world’s focus, is on something much bigger from a geopolitical point of view.

The senator said he would nominate “every consideration” and that a good judge of the Supreme Court should interpret the constitution as it is written.

“I will consider all of these nominations,” Hagerty said. “I’m looking for someone who actually interprets the constitution the way it’s written, not what they think it should be. The nominee’s experience and track record. [that Biden has] Put it in front. “

