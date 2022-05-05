GOP Senate candidate Kathy Barnette reveals she was product of rape in Pennsylvania debate



Pennsylvania Republicans competed in a landmark debate Wednesday to present their life-affirming credentials, two weeks after the state’s U.S. Senate GOP primary and two days after the Supreme Court highlighted an unprecedented leaked abortion case.

Kathy Burnett, an Army veteran and author, revealed that she was pregnant by rape and that Dr. Mehmet dared Oz – who was backed by former President Trump and who was just ahead of Barnett and former Treasury Under-Secretary David McCormack in a recent vote – to say that he had a “cell propensity” just before his birth.

“I’m a byproduct of rape,” Barnett declared. “My mom was 11 when I got pregnant. My dad was 21. I wasn’t just a lump of cells. You see, I’m still not just a lump of cells. My life has value.”

He added: “This is one of the reasons why I saw Mehmet Oz run for this special race, when I saw him on many occasions, and especially at the breakfast club that I was very upset, saying that my life was without an acorn with an electric current. There was nothing else. “

“I’m wondering if the doctor has changed his position now,” Barnett added. “My life is precious and so are many lives found in their mother’s womb.”

Oz responded by demanding his mother-in-law’s approval – a support.

“My mother-in-law is an appointed minister. She wrote a lot of pro-life literature where we live in Montgomery County, and she must understand that I am pro-life,” said the longtime TV personality. “As a heart surgeon, I have operated on young children who are a few days old and have seen the glory of their heart blood despite being sick, because I am operating on them through that body, I never thought of harming that baby, or even nine months ago. Because life begins during pregnancy. “

McCormick, the former Bridgewater Associates CEO who served in the George W. Bush administration, celebrated Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked draft opinion in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Agency case, which hit Rowe v. Wade. (When Chief Justice John Roberts Sure The draft that was original on Tuesday is dated February 10 and does not represent the court’s current or final opinion.)

“This leaked memo, if it turns out to be a court decision, is a huge victory for the protection of innocent lives,” McCormick said. “It’s a huge step forward and it’s up to the decisions at the state level and to the voters, where they should be.” He added that if it becomes a verdict, “I will embrace it and I will be very happy with it.”

McCormick, like Barnett, attacked Oz over the issue, saying his mother-in-law’s approval was “not an adequate answer.”

“If you go back to that breakfast club interview that took place three years ago this month, he talked about a completely different position,” McCormick noted. He turned to Oz and said that his opponent “has a track record which is the exact opposite of the position you are talking about now. এটি This is another example of your being fake in the positions you are putting forward.”

In an interview with the 2019 Breakfast Club, Oz explicitly attacked the claim that life begins during pregnancy. “If you think the moment of conception you’ve got a life, why wait six weeks? Well, an in-vitro fertilized egg is still a life,” she said.

Although Oz said he personally did not want any of his family members to have abortions, he warned that a six-week abortion ban would hurt business in those states, and he “sympathized with the women who underwent coat-hanger abortions.” Vs. Wade helped the situation.

A new survey from Monmouth University shows a close tie among the top three candidates, with Oz leading at 22%, McCormick at 19% and Barnett at 18%.

Jeff Barts, a businessman and former GOP nominee for lieutenant governor, has denounced both Oz and McCormick as out-of-state.

“I’m pro-life and Pennsylvania has a proud tradition of sending U.S. senators to Washington who are pro-life on both sides,” he said.

“This seat, which is likely to be the Senate’s decision to control, is very important to convince both Connecticut and New Jersey,” Barts added, adding that McCormick, a recent Connecticut resident, and Oz, a longtime New Jersey resident. Resident Bartos also noted that Lieutenant Governor John Feterman, a potential Democratic opponent, strongly defended abortion.

Carla Sands, a former U.S. ambassador to Denmark, attacked both Oz and McCormick. He called Oz a “MINO,” “MAGA in name only,” and denounced McCormick as the Pennsylvania version of Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who voted to remove President Trump in the second indictment.

“But as far as life goes, life is precious. I will always vote to save life at the beginning and at the end of life,” Sands said.

“The person who leaked the document did so on purpose to intimidate the Supreme Court,” he added. “We know that Rowe v. Wade is unconstitutional. It will now go back to the states. And this is a way, if it is true, to give the people in each state the power to make decisions. I support reversing Rowe v. Wade.”