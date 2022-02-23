World

GOP Senate candidate Laxalt says Sisolak will ‘gaslight’ Nevadans about State of the State in Wednesday speech

Exclusive: Nevada U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt said the governor of the state, Steve Sisolak, will try to “gaslight” citizens about the state of the state’s economy and much more in his Wednesday State of the Union address.

“He is clearly trying to save his re-election,” said Laxalt, a Republican who is running for the removal of Sen. Katherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.

He added that the State of the Year “like last week’s instant lifting of masks was not based on the data they used for the last several months to keep our masks. They went out and picked it up because people are tired of it and people Wants to get back to normal. ”

Former Nevada Attorney General and current GOP U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt shakes hands after delivering a speech during Donald Trump's campaign at the Las Vegas Convention Center on September 20, 2018 in Las Vegas. Trump backed Luxalt for the Senate last year.

(Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

Sisolak’s address is set for noon PT, 3 pm ET. It will be at the Allegiate Stadium, home to the Las Vegas Riders, who recently played their first season in front of fans since moving out of Oakland, California.

Nevada governors do not usually give State of the Year speeches. But after the epidemic and the state’s economy returned to normal, the governor’s office said Sisolak, a Democrat, would discuss the economy and how to spend the federal money that has flooded the state since the epidemic began.

Education and public safety could also be the subject of Sisolak’s speech before the next state legislature session.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak is delivering an update of COVID-19 regulations in Las Vegas on August 16, 2021. Sisolak is giving a State of the State address at the Allegiance Stadium on Wednesday.

(AP, File Chase Stevens / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

But Laxalt said voters would not trust the governor if he told them the state was in good shape.

“Both Sisolak and Katherine Cortez Masto are going to do just that. They’re going to try to gaslight the Nevadans in the next seven months and tell them that life isn’t as bad as it is today,” Luxalt said. “Gov. Sisolak and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto will try to apply lipstick to this situation. People in Nevada are living this nightmare every day … and we are facing a state that is going in the wrong direction.”

“We have the highest unemployment rate in America,” Laxalt said, blaming Democrats for the coronavirus policy. “We still have massive job losses. We have small businesses that are not yet online and never come back. Our schools have suffered over the last few years due to distance education and children stuck in masks.”

Sisolak told 8 News Now in Las Vegas last week that he had removed the mask mandate this month “in consultation with our business community, our medical community and advisers, and more. Lawsuits are declining.”

Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt speaks at his sixth annual Basque Fry in Gardnerville, Nevada on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

(Gadget Clock)

And while Republicans criticized Sisolak for waiting too long to lift the mandate, some Democrats said he did it too soon.

“I’m cursed if I do, and I’m cursed if I don’t,” Sisolak told 8 News Now.

Sisolak also criticized the crime rate in Nevada – which he blamed on Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, a Republican governing candidate. And he agrees with Republicans who want to partially dismantle the Clark County School District because it keeps the school closed for a shorter period of time.

“I think parents would like the school district to be disbanded,” Sisolak told 8 News Now.

But Laxalt said voters should not give Democrats another chance to run the state, arguing that they were responsible for the problems Nevada faced.

“Democrats are good at blaming when something goes wrong. They find other scapegoats, as they’ve done for the last few years,” Luxalt said. “But there is no one to blame except themselves. They own every state office except the legislature, the assembly and the governor’s office. And obviously they have the US Senate and the House and the president.”

“It’s their failed policy that has taken us into this environment. And I think people are well aware of that now,” he said.

