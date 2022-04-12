GOP Senate candidate Leora Levy of Connecticut launches quarter million-dollar ad blitz



First in Fox: After raising more than 1 million in his first two months as a candidate in his Republican Senate campaign in Connecticut, Leora Levi is launching his handful of big-name ad blitz to defeat Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

Levy, a businessman from Greenwich, Connecticut, and a member of the Republican National Committee, exhibited his fundraising exhibition on Tuesday, which he has brought since launching his campaign in early February. About three-quarters of its funding comes from private investment.

Along with its fundraising figures, Levy is also launching the first ad for his Senate bid. Commercial and fundraising where first shared with Gadget Clock.

“My grandparents and my mother escaped the Nazis in Europe. My parents, my sister and I, escaped from Castro and the Communists in Cuba,” Levy told the camera in his place as he introduced himself to Connecticut voters. .

Levy, who was a young child when he and his family fled Cuba in 1960, shared that “like many, my family’s journey is one of tragedy, abandonment and hope. Hope for freedom and opportunity and we in America have found it.”

“Today that freedom is under attack,” Levy complained in the ad, speaking under a video of President Biden. “I’m upset and I’m running for the U.S. senatorship for Connecticut because I will never let Joe Biden and Dick Blumenthal destroy what has made this country so great.”

Levy’s campaign tells Gadget Clock that they will spend a quarter of a million dollars running the ad on TV and digital.

Levy, a Conservative and a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, is one of six Republican Senate candidates running in the state’s August primary. The field also includes Themis Claridus, a former GOP leader from the Connecticut House of Representatives who initially considered running for governor this year.

Levy’s fundraising volume is significantly larger than that of Republicans competing for the Senate in Connecticut in recent cycles, pale in comparison to Blumenthal’s figures. Although he has not yet announced his January-March first-quarter journey, the two-term senator had $ 7.56 million in cash in his campaign treasury at the start of the year.

Eventually the GOP nominee will face an ups and downs in the general election trying to defeat Blumenthal, who won more than 63% of the vote in his 2016 re-election.

But Democrats are facing both historic headwinds and a very unfriendly political climate in an attempt to retain a majority in the Senate and House by mid-November. Biden’s approval ratings are also slightly underwater in Connecticut, a blue state where he topped Trump by 20 points in the 2020 presidential election.