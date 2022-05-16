GOP senator laments greater federal protections for turtle eggs than unborn babies



Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., In a speech on the Senate ground, defined how endangered species, corresponding to turtles and eagles, get pleasure from greater federal authorized safety than newborns.

“It is now federal legislation that we defend turtle eggs,” Lancford famous throughout a speech final week earlier than a vote on a democratic invoice to make sure the precise to abortion nationwide, which in the end failed.

Describing how he not too long ago implicated a pro-abortion man, Lankford mentioned he instructed him, “When you destroy a tortoise’s egg, it is a federal crime and a hefty advantageous. When you destroy an eagle’s egg, it’s extremely a lot a federal penalty.” Massive crime. “

“Do you assume it is bizarre that underneath federal legislation we defend an eagle’s egg, admitting that there is an eagle inside that egg, and we defend a tortoise’s egg by saying that we admit that there is a tortoise inside that egg, however we children Enable destruction? ” Lankford describes farther from his dialog with the nameless individual.

The Senate did not go the invoice to ensure entry to abortion nationwide

“At my push, they responded, ‘Nicely, the turtles and eagles are endangered,’ so they need to be protected,” the senator added.

“And I am known as an extremist,” Lancford mentioned.

The American Eagle is particularly protected by The Bald and Golden Eagle Safety Act, which was enacted in 1940 and has been amended a number of occasions since then. The legislation prohibits the taking of bald or golden eagles with out permission issued by the Residence Secretary. The legislation extends to eagle eggs, nests and even feathers.

Violation of the legislation may end up in a advantageous of as much as ,000 100,000 for a person or $ 200,000 for a company, in addition to imprisonment for as much as one yr for the primary offense. Penalties for extra offenses improve considerably, and the second offense underneath the legislation is a felony.

All seven sea turtle species are categorized as endangered or weak worldwide, offering them with federal safety underneath the Endangered Species Act, which was handed in 1973 and makes it unlawful to harass, injure or kill them.

Sen. Steve Dennis, R.M.

“Felony punishment is extreme if you wish to take or destroy sea turtle eggs,” Dines mentioned. “Why do we now have legal guidelines that defend the eggs of sea turtles or eagles? As a result of once you destroy an egg, you’re killing an unborn child sea turtle or an unborn child eagle.”