GOP senators grill Biden judicial nominee over ties to progressive DAs



The Senate Judiciary Committee held a confirmation hearing Wednesday for several of President Biden’s judicial selections, and expressed particular concern about the background and philosophy of a nominee’s relationship with several Republican progressive prosecutors.

Nina Morrison, a senior litigation consultant on the Innocence Project who once served as its executive director, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, and Melissa Nelson, Florida State Attorney’s Deputy Attorney. The fourth is the judicial district, all of which support progressive criminal justice reform.

As Morrison answers questions about his nomination for New York’s Eastern District, GOP senators have expressed concern about some of these policies, particularly the decision not to prosecute certain types of crimes.

“We have prosecutors who say, ‘Hell with the legislature and the people, we’re not going to try the whole case.’ And I think my question is quite simple: do you agree or disagree? ” Sen. John Kennedy, R-La. Ask.

Morrison responded that he had never been a prosecutor, then said he could not answer “a clear yes or no”. Kennedy later questioned whether Morrison believed the judge should be able to refuse to hear a case for certain types of offenses.

“My position would be that judges cannot refuse to hear or hear a case and ignore the will of the legislature,” Morrison said, adding that there is “greater discretion” before recognizing district attorneys as executives.

Kennedy asked if it would be appropriate if a district attorney said he was no longer going to stand trial for armed robbery.

“It will depend on the situation,” Morrison replied.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, followed Kennedy and immediately hinted that he had problems with Morrison’s nomination.

“Mrs. Morrison, you have asked this committee to look at your entire record. I must admit, your entire record is deeply disturbing,” Cruz said.

Texas Republicans have pointed to a “skyrocketing rate of crime” across the country, specifically addressing rising rates of murder, car jacking and theft.

“And they’re all a direct result of the policies you’ve spent your whole life supporting,” Cruz said.

Cruz noted that in Philadelphia, since Krasner was elected, the number of homicides in the city has risen from 315 to 562 in 2021. Similarly, Cruz noted that Los Angeles County had 397 homicides in 2021, up from 258 before Gascon in 2019. Selection

“Why are you part of a transition team that helps district attorneys advise on how to release violent offenders?” Cruz asked.

Morrison responded that he only advised transition parties to review “conviction integrity” and old cases, not “forensic policy”.

Sen. Josh Howley, R-Mo., In an article pointing to the praise of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, accused Morrison of backing a softer policy towards crime.

Morrison noted that his appreciation was based on Gardner’s role in finding evidence that exempted one of Morrison’s clients.

Howley, who hails from Missouri in Gardner State, recalls that the “riots that rocked the city of St. Louis” included the alleged assault on police officers, police arrested 36 people, only Gardner’s office to release them all, claiming that police Couldn’t provide enough evidence.

“What kind of approach do you take and do you think it’s appropriate for prosecutors?” Howley asked.

Morrison reiterated that the article he wrote – and Gardner’s praise for it – was limited to a specific situation.

Howley replied that Gardner’s admiration for Morrison was more general than how Morrison said that Gardner was “part of a team of prosecutors seeking a new approach to justice and, in particular, reform of current hard-on-crime practices.”

Hawley said he agrees with that assessment.

“They’ve reformed strict practices on crime,” Howley said. “Actually, I would say they are in favor of crime.”