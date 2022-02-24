World

GOP senators introduce TRUCKERS Act to eliminate proof of vaccination for non-citizen drivers

A group of Republican senators on Wednesday introduced legislation that would eliminate the need for vaccinations for commercial truck drivers who want to temporarily enter the United States for business through a port of entry from Canada or Mexico.

The reckless and unnecessary checks known for the Erode Regular Shipping (Trackers) Act were introduced by Sens Marco Rubio of Florida, Rick Scott of Florida, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Mike Brown of Indiana, Kevin Kramer of North Dakota, and Josh Howley of Missouri. , John Hoven of North Dakota, Mike Lee of Utah and Roger Marshall of Kansas.

The proposed law comes as a convoy of American truckers travels to Washington, D.C., for President Biden’s State of the Union address in March.

“The Biden administration’s decision to impose a vaccine order on Americans and on cross-border truckers transporting goods from there is null and void,” Rubio said.

In this January 8, 2014, file photo, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Is speaking at Capitol Hill, Washington, DC.

(AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite, file))

Mentioning that his own father was a truck driver, Scott echoed Rubio, saying that “truck drivers are the backbone of the American economy.”

Pennsylvania truck convoy near DC; “We’re just the tip of the iceberg,” the organizers said

“President Biden’s inflation and the supply chain crisis are destroying many Americans, especially our poorest families growing up like me,” Scott added. “By pushing these ridiculous mandates, he’s only making things worse.”

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. Russell speaks during a television interview at the Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

(Stephanie Reynolds / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“It would be wise for Joe Biden to take note of what is happening in Canada and see that the top-down, ‘government controls all’ system does not work. I urge the Canadian government to withdraw its ridiculous order on foreign drivers. I hope everyone My colleagues will work with us to pass this good and urgently needed bill quickly, ”Scott added.

The Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau announced on Wednesday that he was lifting the state of emergency by which his government suppressed the independence convoy and confiscated the bank accounts of those who had contributed to it.

Trudeau lifted the Emergencies Act after clearing the independence convoy from Ottawa

“We are in the midst of a supply chain crisis and skyrocketing inflation, and Joe Biden’s priority is to stop truckers from bringing essentials and groceries unless they get a vaccine shot.” The most affected will be the American family, this order and others like them [sic] Garbage must stop hurting working people. “

Sen. Josh Howley, R.M., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing to examine abortion law on Capitol Hill, Texas, September 29, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

Sen. Josh Howley, R.M., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing to examine abortion law on Capitol Hill, Texas, September 29, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
(Photo by Tom Williams-Pool / Getty Images))

Representative Carlos Jimenez, R-Fla., Who described Biden’s decision as “disastrous,” will introduce similar legislation in the House of Representatives later this week, the senators said in a press release.

