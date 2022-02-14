GOP senators renew efforts to defund Biden’s vaccine mandates



First in Fox: A group of Republican senators wrote a letter to their colleagues Monday urging them to oppose the resumption of the resolution before a Senate vote on an amendment denying President Biden’s vaccine mandate.

Sense explains their intention to stand against such an order “unless they refrain from ambition, design and practice.” Mike Lee of Utah, Roger Marshall of Kansas, Cynthia Lumis of Wyoming, Mike Brown of Indiana, Rand Paul of Kentucky, and Ted Cruz of Texas said they would not “agree to a one-time agreement that facilitates the passage of an ongoing resolution” unless such a vote is allowed.

“We have consistently opposed President Biden’s order for a federal COVID-19 vaccine, which would force millions of Americans to choose between an unwanted medical procedure and be able to provide for their families. For legal, constitutional and policy reasons, we are not just standing firm. Opposition, but firmly convinced that the risk of inaction on our part is unacceptably high, “the senators wrote.

“Millions of Americans are now free from this unreasonable federal attack on healthcare decisions, but for how long?” The senators continued, citing recent Supreme Court decisions that blocked the OSHA mandate.

Biden acknowledges that his vaccine mandates are unpopular but says they are “legal and effective.”

“Apart from the long-term, damaging uncertainty surrounding the remaining four COVID-19 mandates – especially those who impose vaccine requirements on medical personnel, military personnel, federal employees and federal contractors – the American people as a whole are still facing similar demands from President Biden.” Uncertainty about whether he did. “

The letter condemned Biden’s vaccine mandate as “a serious abuse of both federal power and executive authority” that further pressures the country economically and socially, ignoring scientific evidence of natural immunity and the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“In any case, President Biden has no business forcing people to make a sad choice between unemployment and an unwanted vaccination,” they added.

“History will record whether we choose to endure or resist oppression at this crucial moment. We invite you to stand with us and resist.” [Continuing Resolution] Unless it clearly defunds the implementation and enforcement of this order. At the very least, we need to get a vote on this before we can fund their implementation. Millions of Americans’ livelihoods and personal freedoms are at stake, “he concluded.