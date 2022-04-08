GOP targets Disney’s Mickey Mouse copyright, says company ‘influencing small children’ with ‘sexual agenda’



About two dozen lawmakers from the Republican Study Commission (RSC) sent a letter to Walt Disney CEO Bob Chapek on Thursday, announcing opposition to the company’s copyright renewal on Mickey Mouse, which is set to expire in 2024.

Indiana RSC Chair Republican Jim Banks led the letter, citing Disney’s relationship with China and the company’s “political and sexual agenda” as reasons to oppose a copyright extension.

Disney has come under increasing political fire for attacking the Florida Parental Rights Bill.

Protesters plan to rally at Disney’s California headquarters

In recent years, Disney has sought to expand its business in China by mocking its communist regime, which has been actively involved in human rights abuses and the theft of US intellectual property. Thanks to the local Communist Party authorities on the credits, “Republican members wrote.

Republican lawmakers argue that Disney, citing the company’s opposition to the Florida Parental Rights Bill, has “surrendered to far-left workers through hypocritical, corporate actions.”

Disney says it wants to repeal the law, although it has widespread support among Florida residents, especially parents. A senior Disney employee was recently caught on camera saying he wanted “many, many, many LGBTQIA characters in our story.” And according to a Disney employee, Disney’s Diversity Equity and Inclusion Department, ‘expanded a staggering 633 percent in 2019-21, at the same time almost every department shrunk by 25-75 percent,’ “the lawmakers wrote.

“It suggests that Disney is deliberately influencing young children with its political and sexual agendas.”

Lawmakers noted that “the Constitution authorizes Congress to determine the length of time it takes to protect copyright. In addition, it explicitly states that copyright may not be permanent. However, Disney’s long history of lobbying suggests that this is its goal.”

The most recent copyright extension was through the Sony Bono Copyright Extension Act of 1998, also known as the “Mickey Mouse Protection Act” because of Disney’s intensive lobbying efforts. Congress also extended copyright protection in 1976. While the bill applies equally to all copyrights, it was passed at the behest of Disney.

About two dozen Republicans, including Ronnie Jackson of Texas, Debbie Lesco of Arizona, Vicky Hartzler of Missouri, and Burgess Owens of Utah, represented the letter.

“Our constitution clearly states that copyrights are not intended to last forever, yet Disney’s relentless lobbying indicates that they want to destroy this clause. If Disney wants to attack American values ​​and young families, Congress will not reward them,” Banks told Fox. The statement said. News Digital.

“Thanks to the nearly two dozen members of the Republican Study Committee who have joined me in pledging to oppose special treatment for Disney.”

The letter concludes that it is “unfortunate that Disney, once an American success story, has allied itself with a hostile foreign regime and native ideologues who want to alienate our country.”

The move is part of a recent trend by Republicans to take action against corporations for opposing Florida’s “Parental Right to Education” bill. Last week, Florida Gov. Ron Descentis and Florida lawmakers considered repealing the Ready Creek Improvement Act of 1967, which would allow Disney to operate as its own government.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.