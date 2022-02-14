GOP women’s PAC backs Britt for Senate in Alabama, Timken in Ohio, as key GOP primaries take shape



In the first fox – The GOP Political Action Committee Winning for Women (WFW) is backing Katie Britt and Jane Timken in the Republican Senate primary in Alabama and Ohio in two of the biggest inter-party battles of 2022.

Approval could be a sign of momentum behind the two campaigns, as 87% of WFW-backed candidates won the primary race, according to Five Thirty Eight .

“I am proud to have been approved by Winning for Women. I am proud to share and fight for the organization’s core values ​​of economic freedom and strong national security in the US Senate,” said Britt, who is set to replace retired Sen. Richard Shelby. -Ala., Said in a statement.

“I am honored to be approved by Winning for Women and to join the ranks of brave, capable, conservative women across the country,” said Timken. “Our economic independence and strong national security values ​​are under attack by the far left as inflation continues to rise, threatening communities with a perforated southern border and ignoring our constitutional independence.”

Britain’s approval is significant because it is in the midst of a serious initial war against Republican Mo. Brooks, R-Ala., Who is backed by former President Donald Trump. Brooks was the first congressman to announce that he would object to the 2020 election certification. Trump held a rally in favor of Brooks in Alabama last year.

Brit Shelby’s former staff. His decision not to run for re-election has left a Senate seat in deep red Alabama, with Brits and Brooks leading the way.

Britt was recently president and CEO of the Alabama Business Council. He emphasizes his Christian faith in his preaching.

Timken, meanwhile, is a former chairman of the Ohio Republican Party who was elected in 2017 as part of a wave of pro-Trump state party leaders across the country. According to Cleveland.com, Trump backed him in 2016 when he ran for that role.

Trump has not yet backed anyone in the Senate race. But Timken is backed by top Trump ally representative Alice Stefanik, RNY.

Former WFW State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagas is also backed by Trump.

After leaving the State Department, where he served under the former president, Artagas appeared regularly on Gadget Clock’ “Outnumbered” last year. He announced his campaign for the 5th Congressional District of Tennessee last month and received Trump’s approval shortly thereafter. Trump called Artagas “America First and an Absolute Warrior for Maga!”

“I’m grateful for what Winning for Women has done to support conservative women candidates. I’m honored to have them join President Trump in my party, because I want to fight for Tennessee’s conservative values ​​in Congress. Now, let’s get the House back. And Nancy Pelosi.” Take a break! ” Ortagas said in a statement.

Representative Jim Cooper, D-Ten, currently represents Tennessee’s fifth district, but is retiring after the Tennessee legislature reshuffled his seat into a GOP-majority district. Democrat Odessa Kelly looks set to be the Democrat nominee for the seat, while Artagas will face a few more GOP candidates in the GOP primary.

The WFW was an early supporter of a number of female candidates who were key to significantly surpassing House Republicans’ expectations in 2020. Among them was Republican Maria Salazar, R-Fla., Who ousted Republican Donna Shalala, D-Fla. In Miami. Districts in the area that voted for the president Biden On Trump.

So far this cycle, WFW has supported several House GOP candidates, including Amanda Adkins of Kansas, Lisa Schiller of Pennsylvania, Esther Joy King of Iowa, and Monica de la Cruz of Texas.

WFW is also backing Tiffany Smiley in the Washington Senate race on Monday and Tania Wheeles in the Arizona 4th Congressional District race.

Smiley Sen wants to remove Patti Murray, D-Wash, who has been in office since 1992 in a seat that has been rated “Safe D” by the University of Virginia Center for Politics.

Representative Paul Gosser, R-Ariz, is the current representative for the fourth district in Arizona. But he was redirected to the newly formed 9th Congressional District, when incumbent Republican Greg Stanton, D-Ariz., According to Five Thirty-Eight, pushed Democrats to the 4th District by one percentage point.

Wheels faces a very crowded GOP primary, which will take place on August 2.

WFW founder and chair Annie Dickerson said the opportunity to flip both the House and the Senate comes down to ensuring the support of Republicans worthy, exceptional candidates. “Winning For Women PAC is thrilled to support these five women who have run large organizations, served our country, raised themselves through college, and raised families.”