Gopala PolyPlast Company’s big feat, only one lakh of these people became 2.24 crores in just one year

After the first wave of COVID-19 in the market, a handful of stocks have become multibagger stocks in the Indian stock market. Some penny stocks are also included in this list of multibagger stocks. Gopala Polyplast is one such multibagger penny stock, which has gained from Rs 4.45 to Rs 998.45 per share in the last one year, giving nearly 22,300 per cent returns during this period.

How much return did Gopala Polyplast give in one year?

This multibagger stock of 2021 has hit a 5 per cent lower circuit today and there has been no buyer of the stock since last 5 trading sessions. The stock has lost 18.50 per cent in the last one week after falling from the level of around Rs 1225 per share. However, in the past one month, this multibagger penny stock has soared from Rs 535.10 to Rs 998.45 per share level – a rise of almost 86 per cent over the period. In the last 6 months, this penny stock has risen from Rs 14.75 to Rs 998.45 per stock level.

224 times return given in one year

If we talk about 2021, the stock rose from a level of Rs 8.26 to Rs 998.45 per stock level – giving a return of about 12,000 per cent to its shareholders in this period. Similarly, in the last one year, the share price of Gopala Polyplast has increased from the level of Rs 4.45 per share to Rs 998.45 per stock, which has increased almost 224 times in just one year.

Investment made in one year

Taking a cue from the share price history of Gopala Polyplast, if an investor had invested Rs 1 lakh in this penny stock a month back, his value would have been Rs 1.86 lakh. If the investor had invested Rs 1 lakh in this multibagger stock 6 months back, its value would have become 67.67 lakh. Similarly, if an investor had acquired a value of 1.21 crores in this stock at the beginning of 2021. Similarly, if the investor had invested Rs 1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock a year ago, its value would have become 2.24 crores.