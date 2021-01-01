Gopi Bahu Devolina Bhattacharya Dance: Gopi Bahu Devolina Bhattacharya performs her belly dance in a yellow bikini

Devolina Bhattacharjee, the belly dance in Gopi Bahu’s yellow bikini, is currently in the news. The cultured daughter-in-law of ‘Saath Nibhana Saathi’ on TV has also shown her bold bikini avatar to her birthday fans. This bikini dance video of Gopi Bahu is going viral on social media.

Devolina is seen in a beach look in these glimpses of her belly dance. Sharing this video, Devolina wrote, ‘Be that as it may, there is no end and that is why I have continued the legacy of this trend.’





However, people are giving mixed reactions to Devolina’s dance video. Some people are praising his dance, some people are saying, don’t do it, let it happen to you. One wrote, ‘She looks thirsty.’ Another user wrote, ‘Hey Gopi Bahu, what are you showing all this?’ One person said – what are you trying to do?

Devolina celebrated her 36th birthday on Sunday 22 August. Devolina also shared several pictures for her fans on the occasion.

Devolina, while wishing herself a happy birthday, has also shared an amazing picture of the pool in which she is seen standing in the swimming pool and the tattoos on her waist are adding to her beauty.



Remember that Devolina was part of ‘Bigg Boss 13’. Although, he left the show halfway due to health issues, but later re-entered the show for some time after Rashmi Desai’s connection.

