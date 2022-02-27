GOP’s Hagerty rips Big Tech for welcoming authoritarians like Putin, yet ‘censoring’ conservatives



GOP Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty pushes Big Tech into its hypocrisy about what it chooses to censor on its platform or not.

Senator, at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday ( CPAC ), Told Gadget Clock Digital that it was “amazing” to see how Big Tech chooses and adopts an approach to silence on its platforms.

He says authoritarians like Russian President Vladimir Putin are “welcome” on major social media platforms – while American conservatives, such as former President Donald Trump, remain silent.

“It’s amazing to me that this is the path that Big Tech has chosen. Where authoritarians welcome the use of Big Tech. Where Ayatollahs may call it ‘death for America’, they will still censor a US president.”

Hager was referring to how Twitter allowed Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to tweet threats against the United States, yet it permanently barred Trump and several of his conservative colleagues from the platform.

Hager said a solution to this double standard is the Big Tech Bill, introduced in April 2021, which he said has unfortunately not a single Democratic supporter in the Senate.

The Tennessee senator said the law would regulate Big Tech and allow companies to “explicitly set standards” if they wanted to do some censorship.

Hager said that currently under Section 230 of the Communications Decentralization Act, technology companies have “very broad criteria” for defining what is “offensive” and that they are using it to say that anything conservative is offensive.

Republicans have targeted Article 230 and introduced a number of legal packages aimed at reforming the law.

Sen. Rick Scott R-Fla. Also called on Big Tech to take responsibility for suppressing conservative views, while allowing authoritarian “thugs” like Putin to continue using their platform.

Scott told Gadget Clock Digital at CPAC, “Rejecting and silencing people is the latest book burning. That’s what they’re doing. They’re canceling and silencing people on the Internet, and it’s burning books.”

