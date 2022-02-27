World

GOP’s Hagerty rips Big Tech for welcoming authoritarians like Putin, yet ‘censoring’ conservatives

Orlando, Fla. – GOP Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty pushes Big Tech into its hypocrisy about what it chooses to censor on its platform or not.

Senator, at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday (CPAC), Told Gadget Clock Digital that it was “amazing” to see how Big Tech chooses and adopts an approach to silence on its platforms.

He says authoritarians like Russian President Vladimir Putin are “welcome” on major social media platforms – while American conservatives, such as former President Donald Trump, remain silent.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“It’s amazing to me that this is the path that Big Tech has chosen. Where authoritarians welcome the use of Big Tech. Where Ayatollahs may call it ‘death for America’, they will still censor a US president.”

Sen. Bill Hager, a Republican from Tennessee, is speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, USA, on Friday, February 25, 2022. Conservatives in the world. (Photographer: Tristan Wheelk / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Sen. Bill Hager, a Republican from Tennessee, is speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, USA, on Friday, February 25, 2022. Conservatives in the world. (Photographer: Tristan Wheelk / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Hager was referring to how Twitter allowed Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to tweet threats against the United States, yet it permanently barred Trump and several of his conservative colleagues from the platform.

CPAC frustration: Biden must ‘show a backbone’ to stop Putin

Hager said a solution to this double standard is the Big Tech Bill, introduced in April 2021, which he said has unfortunately not a single Democratic supporter in the Senate.

READ Also  Sidney Poitier, First Black Man To Win Best Actor Oscar, Dies At 94 – CBS Los Angeles

The Tennessee senator said the law would regulate Big Tech and allow companies to “explicitly set standards” if they wanted to do some censorship.

Rick Scott blasts Conservatives Big Tech’s ‘cancellation and silence’ while keeping Kremlin accounts

Hager said that currently under Section 230 of the Communications Decentralization Act, technology companies have “very broad criteria” for defining what is “offensive” and that they are using it to say that anything conservative is offensive.

Sen. Bill Hager, R-Ten. Wendy Sherman, the nominee for deputy secretary of state, and Brian McKeon, the nominee for deputy secretary of state for management and resources, attended the Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Darksen Building. (Photo by Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)

Sen. Bill Hager, R-Ten. Wendy Sherman, the nominee for deputy secretary of state, and Brian McCune, the nominee for deputy secretary of state for management and resources, attended the Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Darksen Building. (Photo by Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)

Republicans have targeted Article 230 and introduced a number of legal packages aimed at reforming the law.

Sen. Rick ScottR-Fla. Also called on Big Tech to take responsibility for suppressing conservative views, while allowing authoritarian “thugs” like Putin to continue using their platform.

Sen. Rick Scott speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in R. Fla., Saturday, February 26, 2022, Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo / John Roux)

Sen. Rick Scott speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in R. Fla., Saturday, February 26, 2022, Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo / John Roux)
(AP)

Scott told Gadget Clock Digital at CPAC, “Rejecting and silencing people is the latest book burning. That’s what they’re doing. They’re canceling and silencing people on the Internet, and it’s burning books.”

READ Also  Shiffrin responds to those ‘who have so much apparent hate’

