Gorakhpur death: Instead of taking action against the accused police personnel, higher authorities were trying to save them? Video goes viral – Custodial death in Gorakhpur: DM and SSP accused in Gorakhpur case rescue police personnel, video goes viral

Kanpur businessman Manish Gupta was killed in an alleged beating in UP’s Gorakhpur district. In this case, instead of taking action against the accused police personnel, higher authorities were busy rescuing them. We’re not saying this, but it can be clearly seen in the video that went viral on social media. In the viral video, Gorakhpur DM and SSP are advising professional Manish’s wife and her family not to report the crime. On the other hand, when the bodies reached Kanpur from Gorakhpur, the police had to face strong protests. Manish Gupta’s funeral has not taken place yet. On the other hand, the Commissioner of Police and DM of Kanpur has spoken to the victim’s family and said that the family will meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tomorrow, Thursday.In fact, 36-year-old real estate businessman Manish Gupta, a resident of Kanpur, was staying with his two friends Pradeep and Hari Chauhan at a hotel in the vicinity of Ramgarhtal police station on Monday night. Police arrived at the hotel late at night for an investigation. Meanwhile, it was found that three persons were staying in a room on the basis of the identity card of Chandan Saini, a resident of Mahadev Bazar in Sikriganj, Gorakhpur. Manish, who was injured in a beating by police during interrogation, died at Gorakhpur Medical College under suspicious circumstances.

Demand for filing a case from CM Yogi

Manish’s wife Meenakshi accused the police of beating her and said it caused her husband’s death. Police, however, denied the allegation that Manish was intoxicated and suffered head injuries after falling to the ground during interrogation, which led to his death. Meenakshi had tweeted to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asking him to file a case against the accused policemen.

The accused police personnel suspended in this case

His friends who lived in the room with Manish said that he had come at the invitation of Chandan Saini, a trader from Gorakhpur. The senior superintendent of police (SSP) on Tuesday suspended six policemen, including Ramgarhtal station in-charge JN Singh and Phalmandi police station in-charge Akshay Mishra, and handed over the investigation to the superintendent of police (city). A case of murder has also been registered against six accused in the case.