Gorakhpur News: After the murder of Manish Gupta, another person was killed in Gorakhpur:

Another youth was killed in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. Within 72 hours of the murder of Kanpur property dealer Manish Gupta, another shocking incident came to light in the same police station area. Manish Gupta, a model shop employee just 200 meters from the Ramgarhtal police station where police allegedly beat Manish, was beaten by fools. Another person was seriously injured.Police obtained information and admitted the injured to a medical college for treatment, where his condition is critical. At the same time, the Manish Gupta murder case, which has become a topic of discussion across the country, has once again sparked outrage in the city.

Manish Gupta murder: Serious injuries on head, face, postmortem report surrounds Gorakhpur police … Full story of Manish Gupta case

The deceased Manish Prajapati (25), a resident of Madhya Pradesh, was working as an employee in the canteen of Vardani Model Shop. Some young people came here to drink alcohol around eight on Thursday night. Manbadhan ordered Manish. It was reported that there was an altercation between the youth and Manish after the order was delayed. Meanwhile, another employee Raghu also came there and started interfering. After this, about half a dozen youths started beating both the employees.

After the murder, Manbad escaped comfortably

The two were beaten so badly that both were seriously injured. Upon receiving the information, the police took both of them to the medical college, where doctors declared Manish dead while Raghu’s condition is said to be critical. On the other hand, the accused fled the scene after the incident. Inspector KK Rana said the accused fled after being beaten. They are being traced based on CCTV footage planted in the model shop. Soon the crooks will be caught.