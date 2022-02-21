Gorbachev’s interpreter reacts to Russia-Ukraine crisis, escalations in tension since Cold War’s end



Rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine raise questions about what went wrong. The Cold War ended three decades ago with such pomp and circumstance that many assumed that the world would become a better place, at least in terms of geopolitical stability, and many diplomats were deeply disappointed by recent events.

Pavel Palajchenko, interpreter for former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev One of them.

He survived the historic moments leading up to the end of the Cold War, carefully preaching their message, along with that of the US and Soviet leaders. Palazchenko told Gadget Clock that he hoped everything would not be lost and that his consciousness and lessons could be remembered in this time of crisis. While acknowledging that much of the legacy left by former presidents Reagan and Gorbachev has been eroded, some are “still with us,” he said.

Palazchenko continued, “We still have the experience of two nations that are very broadly different in many ways to work together to address some of the challenges that the world is facing today.” Some of these challenges existed 30 or 40 years ago, but some New and there will be new ones. Without Russia and the United States, and I will add China and Europe, working anew on those challenges, the world will be in this situation. A very difficult place, “he said.

Gadget Clock asked Palazchenko what it was like to work for Gorbachev. “I enjoyed working for him even though it wasn’t all roses,” he said, explaining how the process of ending the Cold War was surprisingly difficult. “However, I am very proud that we have succeeded. I am very proud that in 1988, when President Reagan was in Moscow, the Tsar stood by the cannon and [someone] Asked if he still considers the Soviet Union an evil empire, he said no. It was another time, another era. That was one of the highlights, “said the interpreter.

Palajchenko’s career also included working with President George HW Bush, who was officially in office at the end of the Cold War. The interpreter said he was particularly pleased to see the relationship between Reagan and Gorbachev develop. When asked if he had seen harsh rhetoric between the two sides at that level today, he said he had probably heard Reagan speak harshly to Gorbachev, not personally.

“I was present at that difficult beginning when Reagan started one discussion after another calling for Marxism-Leninism, criticizing Marxist-Leninist doctrine, saying that it sowed the seeds of enmity and class struggle around the world and continued that diet for several days. Palajchenko said.

However, he added that Gorbachev had finally found him. “She is OK. [Reykjavík, Iceland] About a world without nuclear weapons, “Palazchenko said.” In many ways, they were poles apart, but Gorbachev believed that Reagan was in fact in the process of rejecting his nuclear weapons, and Gorbachev said, ‘This is what we share. We can make it work. “

He reiterated, “These were the highlights of my career, and I don’t know that in my lifetime I will see these goals return and two races work towards these goals, but I want to see it happen.”

Palajchenko, who was at the Gorbachev Center and published a recent paper on reducing military risk in Europe, said he believed there was a diplomatic solution to everything. He stressed that the state of relations between the West and Russia stemmed from mutual frustration arising from the many illusions on both sides about how to live together and separately after the Cold War.

Palazchenko said the West has long ignored Russia’s security concerns and therefore failed to understand Russia’s mentality. “It has an impact,” he said. “We are all human beings. The Russian leaders are human beings, and so when they repeatedly talk about NATO expansion and the process goes on relentlessly, it is frustrating.”

Of course, NATO’s expansion is being described as a “red herring” and the real reward, Ukraine, which President Vladimir Putin is calling an excuse to accept at any cost.

Palajchenko says Gorbachev is upset about how things are going. He said the former Soviet leader had always thought that separating Russia and Ukraine would be a problem, but not necessarily. “He always warned that something could happen that could be very dangerous between Russia and Ukraine, but he has always done what he can to bring these two countries closer together, instead of seeing the continuity of this rift that we see now widening.” For, emotionally, it’s very sad, “Palazchenko told Gadget Clock.

And, sadly for all the families who are divided over this stalemate.

Palazchenko said he thought the current “megaphone diplomacy” should go down a notch and that some quiet work would be more effective. But the United States, for its part, has made a strategic decision to try to call on Russia to cross the border before Russia can seize Crimea in 2014. Only time will tell whether it has a purposeful effect or forces Russia to dig deeper. For now, the estimated 150,000 Russian troops threatening Ukraine do not seem to be going anywhere, and many ordinary people from Kiev to Kharkiv to Moscow are very worried. Then what.

Palazchenko told Gadget Clock that the Cold War was partially over because it was almost predetermined, or that it had run its own course, but most of its conclusions were personality-driven.

“We need leaders today to do their part,” he said. “If they start the process of eliminating the mess we are seeing, they will have the support of the Russian and American peoples.”