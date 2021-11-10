Gorgeous Hot Jwala Gutta item number dance in film before marry Tamil superstar Vishnu Vishal 14-time national champion shuttler old relationship with controversies

Jwala and her actor husband have many things in common. While there have been former players like Vishnu Vishal, Jwala Gutta has also tried her hand in the film. Both have tied the knot for the second time.

India’s badminton star Jwala Gutta is also included in the list of players who chose life partner by going beyond the field of their career. Jwala married Vishnu Vishal, a well-known actor of the Tamil film industry, in April 2021.

However, Jwala Gutta and her actor husband have many things in common. While there have been former players like Vishnu Vishal, Jwala Gutta has also tried her hand in the film. Both have tied the knot for the second time. Jwala married fellow badminton player Chetan Anand in 2005. Both got divorced in the year 2011. Vishnu Vishal married Rajini Natarajan in 2011. They also have a son named Aryan.

In the year 2018, both (Vishnu and Rajni) got separated. Since then Vishnu started dating Jwala. In September 2020, Vishnu surprised everyone by wearing an engagement ring to Jwala on the occasion of her 37th birthday. Vishnu and Jwala tied the knot in April 2021.

Jwala, who describes herself as an atheist, is a 14-time national champion and has won 9 gold medals at the international level. Not only this, Badminton queen Jwala has also done item dance in the film before marrying Vishnu. He did a cameo in the song Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde in April 2013 from the Telugu film Gunday Jari Jari. Fans then saw the bold avatar of their star shuttler.

Born on 7 September 1983 in Wardha, Maharashtra, Jwala Gatta hails from Hyderabad. His father Kranti Gutta is Indian and mother Yelan Gutta is Chinese. Jwala also has a younger sister Insi Gutta.

Jwala is known in the world of badminton for her aggressive playing style and outspokenness. She has also been a part of many controversies outside the court. Whether it is a dispute with the national coach Gopichand or whether it is a matter of messing with the federation.

At the same time, Vishnu Vishal has given more than 15 hit films. Apart from acting, he is also a film producer. He also receives a lot of praise for his body. Before becoming an actor, Vishnu used to play cricket for Tamil Nadu. At that time he was also studying MBA.

He has played in domestic cricket with players like Ravichandran Ashwin and Subramaniam Bradinath. He has also participated in many league matches for Tamil Nadu. Then he was known as Ramesh Kudavala. A leg injury ended his cricket career. After that he decided to become an actor.