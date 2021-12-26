Got a pucca house but with a bill of 14 thousand, know how the tribal family had to pay the price of feeding food to VVIP price of food

There was no happiness for Budhram, a tribal of Madhya Pradesh, when he got a pucca house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. But his happiness did not last long. When the governor of the province came to eat at his house, bad days started after that. Only after that a bill of Rs 14,000 was handed over to him. Seeing this Budhram’s senses were blown away.

Actually, Budhram, who lives in Vidisha district, was given a pucca house in August. After that his happiness did not last. The happiness increased when it came to know that the governor of the province Mangubhai C Patel himself would come to give him the keys of the house. His food was also to be at Budhram’s house.

The governor came to his house on 24 August and had dinner. The whole staff was with him. The house given to Budhram was under construction. Therefore, before the governor’s visit, the best door was installed at his house. The fans in the house were also hung from the side of the government. Budhram says that the officers had advised him that the Governor would eat food at his house.

But as soon as the governor’s convoy left, the true colors of the government were visible. The officers came and took off the fans and took them away. The bill was pasted on the gate of the house which belonged to the fancy gate. Budhram says that there was a fierce photo session on the visit of the Governor. The officers were treating him as if he was a VIP. But as soon as he left, he handed over the bill of 14 thousand saying that money would have to be paid for the gate which was installed.

Budhram was also assured that he would be given a gas connection. But even after six months, he has neither gas nor house, because the house is still being built. According to the news of NDTV, when the Urban Development Minister of the state Bhupendra Singh was asked, he said that strict action would be taken against the guilty officers. On the other hand, Congress has made the issue of Budhram an issue.