Gotham Awards Won’t Define Acting Categories by Gender

Should actor awards be gender neutral? The question has arisen for years, with zealous arguments for and against.

But the biggest ceremonies that honor acting, aware that change would end a cultural hornet’s nest, have adhered to tradition. Best actor. Best actress.

On Thursday, a milestone on the annual Oscar route broke ranks. The Gotham Awards have said that starting from its ceremony in November, acting awards will no longer be broken down by gender. The Gothams will replace its Best Actress and Best Actor categories with a single category for an Outstanding Main Performance. For the first time, there will be a category for supporting roles: Outstanding Support Performance.

Each category can have up to 10 nominees, the field being chosen, by custom, by committees of film critics, festival programmers and film curators. Separate juries made up of writers, directors, actors, producers and other film professionals will determine the final recipients, as always. The Gothams actor categories previously had five nominees.