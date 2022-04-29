Gottheimer, Fitzpatrick urge party leaders to pass ‘commonsense’ measures that benefit Americans



A bipartisan coalition in Congress has called on the Biden administration and their respective leaders to address seven “common” policy priorities backed by both Republicans and Democrats.

Democrats Josh Goetheimer, a Democrat from New Jersey, and Brian Fitzpatrick, a Republican from Pennsylvania, have called for a vote on a number of measures that would benefit Americans, including investing in law enforcement, reducing energy costs and delays, announced Thursday. Title 42 Cancel.

“Basically, what we’re calling for here is the administration and the leadership of Congress on both sides, to take action … and to work on some important, commonsense priorities,” Goteimer, vice president of the Caucus, told Gadget Clock. “We believe there are a number of areas that this Congress can actually complete in the coming weeks and months.”

The White House has announced 275 million for law enforcement to combat the opioid epidemic

“I hear from people in the house that they want to focus on us,” he added. “We have created areas where we believe that a bilateral agreement to take action on both energy to reduce gas prices, of course, while pursuing long-term climate goals, and instead investing in law enforcement. [a] Go to Defend. “

Goteimer also stressed the importance of passing legislation to strengthen American identity, including China’s progress, particularly the Chips for America Act, which invests in chip design, research and development.

Citing other priorities set by the two congressmen, Goteimer said he believed Congress should “stand up for the elderly” and stressed that the government should work to “fix the price of prescription drugs”.

As part of the initiative, the two individuals called for bilateral support for legislation to “support older mental health care” and “provide low-cost prescription drugs for families nationwide,” as well as support for bills that promote cancer research, such as the Cancer Act.

“You know, I think we need common sense, bilateral action in these areas, and these are areas where both sides can come together and get things done in practice,” he said. “As vice-president of the Caucus of Problem Solving, this has always been our focus and we feel we owe it to the American people to work for it.”

When asked how he planned to unite members in a bipartisan fashion to pass legislation dividing members of opposition political parties and planning, Gottemer insisted that Congress worked bipartisanly “every week” and pointed to measures such as infrastructure. Bill and chips as evidence for American law.

“There are plenty of areas where we can come together and these bills have bipartisan support,” he said.