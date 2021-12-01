Gov. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts Says He Won’t Run for Re-election
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, a moderate Republican who defeated former President Donald J. Insulting Trump in his two terms, he announced Wednesday that he would not run for re-election next year.
“After months of discussions with our families, we have decided not to run again in 2022,” said Mr. Baker and his lieutenant governor, Carin Polito. In a letter to supporters.
Mr. Baker, 65, who is more popular among Democrats and his fellow Republicans among independent voters, faced the Trump-backed primary challenge and the general election in which he could have faced the state’s popular attorney general, Maura Haley. A democrat.
A former healthcare executive, Mr Baker is a popular, somewhat-minded, non-ideological New England Republican who advocates for abortion rights, same-sex marriage and some gun control measures. If he had decided to run, he would have been a favorite. But it was also a remnant of the pre-Trump Republican Party that now exists primarily in the Television Green Room and Washington think tanks.
Mr. Baker, with governments. Phil Scott of Vermont and Larry Hogan of Maryland formed a cadre of Northeast Republicans who ran democracies under Trump. But while Mr. Hogan ran for national office as an anti-Trump Republican, Mr. Baker refrained from commenting on Mr. Trump and rarely appeared on cable television.
He made no reference to Mr. Trump in his letter announcing his decision not to run again. But he cautioned that a tough re-election campaign would derail state efforts to fight coronavirus (epidemic), epidemic, epidemic, and epidemic all over the country (or continent). Will.
“We want to focus on recovery, not on the rage that political campaigns can bring,” he wrote.
With Mr. Baker out of the race, it will be a high-profile contest between the various branches of the Democratic Party, most likely the progressive fight against Ms. Haley, the left at the center of the establishment, state senators Sonia Chang-Diaz and Ben. Downing, former state senator.
Ms Haley has not yet announced her candidacy but has said she will consider the race. Ms. Chang-Diaz and Mr. Downing have been preaching for months.
Mr. Baker faced a tough Republican primary challenge from Jeff Diehl, a former state representative who chaired Mr. Trump’s 2016 campaign in Massachusetts. Mr Trump backed Mr Diehl in October, denouncing Mr Baker as a “Republican in name only”.
For Republicans, Mr. Diehl is far less likely than Mr. Baker to retain the governorship of Massachusetts. Mr. Trump is not very popular in the state. Biden Jr. was supported by 33 percent points.
Ellen Barry Contributed to the report.
