Gov. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts Says He Won’t Run for Re-election

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, a moderate Republican who defeated former President Donald J. Insulting Trump in his two terms, he announced Wednesday that he would not run for re-election next year.

“After months of discussions with our families, we have decided not to run again in 2022,” said Mr. Baker and his lieutenant governor, Carin Polito. In a letter to supporters.

Mr. Baker, 65, who is more popular among Democrats and his fellow Republicans among independent voters, faced the Trump-backed primary challenge and the general election in which he could have faced the state’s popular attorney general, Maura Haley. A democrat.

A former healthcare executive, Mr Baker is a popular, somewhat-minded, non-ideological New England Republican who advocates for abortion rights, same-sex marriage and some gun control measures. If he had decided to run, he would have been a favorite. But it was also a remnant of the pre-Trump Republican Party that now exists primarily in the Television Green Room and Washington think tanks.