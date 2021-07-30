Gov. DeSantis of Florida to Let Parents Opt of School Masking

Defying the new federal mask recommendations, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Friday that he would sign an executive order giving parents the power to decide for themselves whether their children wear masks to school this fall.

Mr DeSantis, a Republican who has made freedom from Covid-19 restrictions a signature of his administration, said he plans to sign the ordinance “protecting parents’ rights” amid a nationwide movement that is escalating to control the pandemic, as a highly contagious disease. Delta variant of virus tears unvaccinated population apart

“In Florida there will be no closures,” DeSantis said to cheers at a restaurant in Cape Coral, Florida. “There will be no school closures. There will be no restrictions and no mandate.

Mr DeSantis’ office did not immediately respond to a request for a copy of the order on Friday, and the scope of the order – which Mr DeSantis said he plans to sign “very soon” – n was unclear.