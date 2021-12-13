Gov. Hochul Unveils Plan For New Terminal 1 At JFK Airport – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced plans Monday to build a new international terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Hochul said the $9.6 billion project will bring more than 10,000 jobs.

She expects to break ground on the 2.4 million square foot terminal, with the first gates opening in 2026.

Hochul said there’s more to come in her State of the State address next month.

