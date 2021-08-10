Gov. Kate Brown of Oregon Plans to Restore Mask Mandate

Oregon is preparing to reinstate a statewide mandate, ordering vaccinated and unvaccinated people to use face coverings when gathering indoors, just the third state to do so.

Governor Kate Brown of Oregon, a Democrat, said on Tuesday that she would officially announce the return of the mask’s tenure on Wednesday. She said masks were needed to combat the increase in the number of cases caused by the Delta variant, and that face covers were a simple tool to help keep schools and businesses open.

“After a year and a half of this pandemic, I know Oregonians are tired of the health and safety restrictions,” Ms. Brown said in a statement. “This new mask requirement will not last forever, but it is a step that can save lives now.”

While many states implemented mask warrants and other restrictions last year, they have been reluctant to re-enforce such orders amid a growing number of cases. Two states led by Republican governors, Texas and Florida, have banned mask warrants entirely, although some local leaders plan to impose them anyway.