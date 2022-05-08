Gov. Kathy Hochul announces she has COVID-19; not experiencing symptoms



NEW YORK (WABC) — New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor said she is asymptomatic and will remain isolated while working remotely this week.

Hochul, who said she is vaccinated and boosted, urged New Yorkers in a tweet “to get vaccinated and boosted, get tested, and stay home if you don’t feel well.”

Today I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I’m vaccinated and boosted, and I’m asymptomatic. I’ll be isolating and working remotely this week. A reminder to all New Yorkers: get vaccinated and boosted, get tested, and stay home if you don’t feel well. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) May 8, 2022

Hochul’s positive test comes amid rising case numbers in New York. For weeks, much of upstate New York has been in the high-alert orange zone, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designation that reflects serious community spread.

New York City last week crossed the city’s threshold for “medium risk,” indicating the widening spread of the subvariant knowns as BA.2 that has swept the state’s northern reaches.

