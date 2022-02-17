Gov. Kathy Hochul Expected To Receive Party’s Nomination For Governor – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York State Democratic Convention is underway in Times Square, and they’re trying to show a united front.

Both U.S. senators were among the leaders in attendance Thursday.

“I love representing New York as Senate Majority Leader. I’ll love it even more when we pick up two more seats,” Sen. Chuck Schumer said.

“All of these leaders are representative of what it means to be a New York Democrat — compassionate and tough, unified and undaunted,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand added.

While they pushed for unity, gubernatorial candidates Congressman Tom Souzzi and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams were pushing to get on the primary ballot and for their ideas to be part of the party’s platform.

“We’ve got to talk to people about what they care about. You know what they care about? They care about crime right now, they care about taxes,” Suozzi told reporters.

“Look, we don’t have to go back to five days a week, eight hours a day. That’s something that doesn’t benefit the families,” Williams said.

Later Thursday, it will be Gov. Kathy Hochul at the podium, set to accept the party’s nomination for governor. She will be introduce by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Suozzi said Clinton tried to talk him out of running, while Williams criticized the party for making her one of the key speakers.

“We have rejected other voices. That hasn’t worked for us. And so it’s sad to see that continuing,” said Williams.

Meanwhile, outside the hotel, Republicans gathered with their own message.

“We need to make sure parents have more choices in education. We need to make New York a business-friendly state again,” Republican gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani said.

The son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is running for governor. He talked of the need to reexamine bail reform.

The state’s Republican nominating convention is set for Feb. 28.

In the leadup to the Democratic convention, there were demonstrations, mainly over pandemic rent relief.

“I need a roof over my head,” Crown Heights resident Charmaine Cox said. “My rent is really high. It’s above what I’m bringing home. I’m living like paycheck to paycheck.”

Whoever takes over as governor will need to work hand in hand with the legislature.

