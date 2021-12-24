Gov. Kathy Hochul Issues New Guidance For Critical Essential Workers In New York – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Demand for COVID testing continued Christmas Eve.

More than 44,000 new positive cases were identified in New York.

This comes as Gov. Kathy Hochul changes the quarantining guidelines for essential workers.

As CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports, 360,000 tests were done in one day alone, according to Hochul, as the holiday rush got in full swing. Hampered by wait times at testing sites that could take hours, and delayed results, Friday more residents got some relief, and more reinforcement is on the way.

From New Rochelle to Harlem, lines wrapped around the block as residents hoped to get their hands on a coveted free at-home COVID test kit just in time for Christmas.

“I’m vaccinated twice but I didn’t get my booster yet. So this helps. This helps a lot,” one person said.

“It’s free. We don’t have to go to Amazon,” said another.

And more are on the way, to give to students after a COVID exposure at school, and next week to detainees behind bars.

In the past two days, 600,000 kits were delivered by the state to the city alone.

“I feel like it’s about time. Access should be available for everyone. We waited 20 minutes. It could’ve been much worse,” said Halrem resident Jac Huberman.

But with more people using home tests, Mayor Bill de Blasio has not outlined how the city plans to track the results.

“I do think we need to give clear guidance. The at home test kits work well,” de Blasio said. “The optimum is to get that PCR test at one of the centers.”

With more than 44,000 new cases in the state, fueled by the highly contagious Omicron variant, Hochul is issuing a warning to nursing homes that were devastated during the first wave, urging families who visit, residents and staff to get the shot.

“There is no reason why every single occupant or someone who works in a nursing home is not vaccinated, is not boosted. But the numbers are not where they should be,” Hochul said.

The governor is also adopting new guidelines from the CDC for essential workers who are fully vaccinated and have a breakthrough infection. They can return work masked after five days as long as they no long have symptoms or a fever for 72 hours.

“So these, for critical services that New Yorkers need – healthcare, transportation, grocery stores – that they can get back to work as soon as it is safe to do so,” Hochul said.

That’s because political leaders and health experts say the Omicron variant does not appear to pose a severe risk to the vaccinated and boosted, while those who are unvaccinated are at more of a risk of illness than ever before.

Five more state-run testing sites will open in the city – one in every borough. And more than two dozen pop up sites are planned that are placed at events, or in central locations.