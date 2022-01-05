Gov. Kathy Hochul Lays Out Agenda In 1st State Of The State Address – Gadget Clock



ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul delivered her first State of the State address Wednesday, laying out programs and priorities while attempting to distance herself from her scandal-scarred former running mate, Andrew Cuomo.

She’s hoping to convince New Yorkers that she has the right stuff to be elected to a full four-year term.

“My fellow New Yorkers, this agenda is for you. Every single initiative is filtered through the lens of how it will help you and your families,” Hochul said. “Because I know you’re exhausted.”

The governor announced financial incentives to “stop the current hemorrhaging of health care workers” and grow the workforce by 20% over the next five years. She also said the state will ramp up efforts to recruit and retain teachers, and add more mental health professionals to schools.

Hochul went on to outline tax cuts for middle class New Yorkers and relief for small business owners.

“We’ll provide a tax credit for COVID-related purchases, like outdoor heating and seating,” she said. “We’re also going to do something our bars and restaurants have been asking for — to once again allow the sale of to-go drinks, a critical revenue stream during the lean times last year. So cheers, New York.”

Beyond the pandemic, the governor announced what she called a “Jails to Jobs” initiative and restored a tuition assistance program for incarcerated people, ending a 30-year ban. On to infrastructure, she unveiled her vision for an “interborough express” rail service connecting Brooklyn and Queens.

Hochul laid out a five-year housing plan to create 100,000 affordable homes, including 10,000 units with special supportive services.

“We can no longer ignore the plight of NYCHA residents living in sometimes deplorable conditions. The lieutenant governor and I will work with the city of New York and this Legislature on concrete action this session,” she added.

As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported before the speech, the governor is hoping her first State of the State won’t be her last, as she steps into the Albany spotlight to lay out an agenda that will be closely watched — and no doubt picked apart — by the Democrats and Republicans who want her job.

Columbia University political science professor Esther Fuchs said the whole enchilada is riding on it.

“She understands that this is an extremely important speech for her, the speech of a political lifetime. It will really make or break her career,” Fuchs told Kramer.

After the state was torn apart by former Gov. Cuomo’s sexual harassment scandal, and nursing home and ethics probes, Hochul is looking to restore trust in government.

She has called for term limits for the state-wide elected officials, including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and comptroller.

“For government to work, those of us in power cannot continue to cling to it. We need to continually pass the baton to new leaders with different perspectives and fresh ideas,” she said.

She also said Wednesday she will replace the New York State Joint Commission on Public Ethics, known as JCOPE, with a new ethics watchdog that has “real teeth.”

The break from Cuomo could prove crucial in fending off her political opponents as she seeks her own four-year term.

“This is a political challenge and it’s also a very difficult time in the state of New York. I mean, we’re still in the middle of the COVID crisis. We’ve got an economy in a tailspin. This is not an easy time to be running for governor,” Fuchs said.

The political challenges are just beginning. Over the next few weeks, the governor will have to assemble a $200 billion state budget.

She has ruled out raising taxes on the wealthy, which could put her on a collision course with the increasingly liberal Legislature, where tax the rich is a popular mantra.