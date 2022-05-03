Gov. Kathy Hochul taps Rep. Antonio Delgado as New York’s new lieutenant governor



NEW YORK – Gov. Kathy Hochul has appointed Rep. Antonio Delgado to serve as her new lieutenant governor.

“I am proud to announce I am appointing Congressman Antonio Delgado, an outstanding leader and public servant, as Lieutenant Governor of New York. I look forward to working with him to usher in a new era of fairness, equity, and prosperity for communities across the State,” Hochul wrote on Twitter.

Delgado succeeds Brian Benjamin, who resigned as lieutenant governor after being indicted on bribery charges.

On Monday, the legislature moved allow Benjamin to be removed from the ballot.

“We share a belief in working together to get things done for New Yorkers, and Representative Delgado has an incredible record of doing just that in Congress,” Hochul wrote on Twitter. “With Antonio Delgado by my side serving as Lieutenant Governor, we will both make history – and make a difference.”