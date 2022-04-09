Gov. Murphy doesn’t respond to questions about NJ gender identity lessons for 2nd graders



Governor Phil Murphy has been silent on New Jersey’s public school system lessons on gender norms for children.

The quality of education For second graders, “Performance Expectations” is listed, which includes a discussion on “how people express their gender and how gender roles can limit stereotyped behavior.” A school district in the state has distributed sample lesson plans that indicate that first graders can be taught they may have a “boy part” but may feel “like a girl”.

Gadget Clock Digital sent requests for comment to Murphy's Office to multiple press contacts and received no response Saturday.

Academics Garden State is preparing for the implementation of education standards, which were established in 2020 but do not need to be implemented until September 2022.

One Lesson planning “Purple, Pink, and Blue,” instructs teachers to talk to their first-grade students about gender identity, and its primary purpose is to enable students to define “gender, gender identity, and gender role stereotypes.”

The second purpose of the lesson is to name the students “they have been taught at least two things about gender stereotypes and how they can limit people of all genders.”

“Gender identity is the feeling of knowing your gender. You may think you are a boy, you may think you are a girl,” lesson plan States . “Even though you have body parts, you can think of a boy as what some people call you ‘girl’. Even if you have body parts, you can think of a girl as what some people call ‘boy’.”

A spokesman for Westfield Public Schools told Gadget Clock Digital that the teaching materials were not part of the school district plan. The school superintendent told Gadget Clock Digital that the materials presented to parents at the Board of Education meeting in February were a “sample list of resources” linked to state policy.

“During a presentation at the Board of Education meeting on February 22, we gave an update on the district’s work to revise the comprehensive health and physical education curriculum,” said Superintendent Dr. Raymond Gonzalez says 6

“We have made it clear at meetings and subsequent meetings that these are only resources – not state obligations – and that the district is in the process of developing its revised curriculum to meet state standards,” the superintendent continued.

In June 2020, the New Jersey Board of Education Stretched The value of her sex education Lessons included Concerning both abortion and gender identity.

