Since authorities confirmed reports of a shooting at a Michigan high school on Tuesday, officials across the country have been pushing for more, and Democratic leaders have called for more action to reduce gun violence.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement that the school at Oxford High in Oakland County was “devastated for students, teachers, staff and families.”

Calling gun violence a “public health crisis,” she added that “no one should be afraid to go to school, to work, to the synagogue, or to their own home.” It’s time to dump her and move on. “

At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Ms. Whitmer, breaking her voice, said, “I think this is every parent’s worst dream.”