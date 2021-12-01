Gov. Whitmer After Michigan School Shooting: ‘No One Should be Afraid to go to School’
Since authorities confirmed reports of a shooting at a Michigan high school on Tuesday, officials across the country have been pushing for more, and Democratic leaders have called for more action to reduce gun violence.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement that the school at Oxford High in Oakland County was “devastated for students, teachers, staff and families.”
Calling gun violence a “public health crisis,” she added that “no one should be afraid to go to school, to work, to the synagogue, or to their own home.” It’s time to dump her and move on. “
At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Ms. Whitmer, breaking her voice, said, “I think this is every parent’s worst dream.”
President Biden also mourned the victims.
Speaking about infrastructure in Minnesota, he said: “As we learn the full details, my heart goes out to the families who have suffered the unimaginable loss of a loved one.
“The whole community is in shock right now,” Biden said.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement that she has a heart for students, teachers, staff and families affected by the tragedy of a school shooting in their community and the loss of their children.
Responding to Ms. Whitmer, she added: “We must work to address the continuing threat of gun violence and other horrific tragedies in our schools if we are to continue to think and pray. Our children deserve better. ”
Rosemary Bayer, a state senator who represents the district that includes Oakland County, said In a statement That “the news of today’s school shooting at Oxford High School is just horrible.”
Democratic State Senator Mallory McMaro, who represents the Royal Oak, said On Twitter That she “lost the word, and I don’t want to hear ‘thoughts and prayers.’
She added: “I want everyone in any position of authority to agree that access to a gun that allows children to kill other children is not an acceptable world and we will do everything we can to stop it.”
James Tankersley contributed to the report.
#Gov #Whitmer #Michigan #School #Shooting #Afraid #School
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.