Gov. Whitmer race impacted by fatal shooting, former police chief says ‘she’s not a real friend of policing’

18 hours ago
The deadly shooting of a 26-year-old black man by a Grand Rapids police officer this month has created a new source of controversy in the Michigan governor’s race.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement Wednesday calling for a “transparent, independent investigation” into the shooting of Patrick Liver, who was killed after a traffic stop on April 4. He said he had spoken to the Lewar family and “our hearts go out to them and to the Grand Rapids community who are dealing with unimaginable pain and loss.”

“He had his whole life in front of him,” he said of Liwa.

Michigan police have released footage of Patrick Loa being shot dead by a police officer

Whitmer’s personal outreach with Leo’s family stood next to former Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

Craig told Gadget Clock Digital when Whitmer called him when one of his officers died in the line of duty, where he received calls from former Governor Rick Snyder, FBI Director Christopher Way and former Attorney General William. Bar to express sympathy.

James Craig, the former Detroit police chief, is a Republican running to challenge Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Craig told Gadget Clock Digital, “I can’t remember once when I received a call from the governor to express my condolences or support.” “Not one. Unfortunately, I had to deal with several officers who were killed in the line of duty.”

Craig, a Republican who is challenging Whitmer for governor, said the outreach contrast “seems political to me.” He said Whitmer had reached out to the Detroit mayor in those circumstances – he did not know – but he said a governor should call the chiefs directly and “attend funerals” for the fallen.

“As far as I’m concerned, he’s not a real friend of policing,” Craig told Gadget Clock Digital.

A spokeswoman for Whitmer, Bobby Lady, did not comment on whether the governor had called Craig directly, but said that “when a member of the law enforcement agency died in the line of duty, Governor Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist II immediately drew their attention. Family and Beloved. “

The governor’s office cited 11 instances when the Whitmar administration lowered flags across the state and issued condolence statements for fallen police officers and firefighters, including Detroit Police Officer Rashen McClean.

“Governor Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist II have called or met with family members at the funeral to express their deepest condolences and support to the state of Michigan as they go through an unimaginable loss,” the lady said in a statement. “Governor Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist also hoisted flags across the state in honor of fallen law enforcers or firefighters, and the flag is presented to families.”

At least three Detroit police officers were killed while Craig Chief and Whitmer were governors, according to “The Officer Down Memorial Page”, which tracks police deaths.

Grand Rapids police released a video of the live shooting this week, which sparked protests in Grand Rapids and demanded justice for his family who wanted to criminalize the officer who killed their son. They say shooting “in the back of the head” was tantamount to an unjust use of deadly force and a “death sentence.”

Patrick Liwa, 26, of the Democratic Republic of Congo, shot and killed an officer on April 4.

The officer, an unnamed white man, allegedly pulled Liwa on the morning of April 4 because his car tags did not belong to the car.

According to police footage, Liwa, a native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, got out of the car before the officer could reach her. The officer asked for his license and told him to get back in the car, but Liwa refused, then started fleeing.

According to the video released by the police, after a short chase, the officer grabbed Liwa and the two started fighting for the officer’s tasar. Taser was deployed twice, but did not communicate, according to police. About two minutes later, the video shows the officer pulling out his handgun and shooting Lava once in the head, killing him.

After a fight with a teaser, the officer pulled out his handgun and shot Patrick Liver once in the head.

“You can see that a police officer turned a small traffic stop into a fatal execution,” Liwa family attorney Benjamin Kramp said Thursday about the videos.

A statement from Whitmer’s office said, “Prosecutors will consider the evidence, follow the law and take appropriate action.”

“Justice is the foundation of security, and without justice we are all less secure,” he said.

Whitmer’s office also provided background information on his efforts to reform criminal justice and prioritize public safety.

Tudor Dixon, Michigan's governing candidate, praised Matt Slap, president of the American Conservative Union, at the Dallas CPAC conference over the weekend.

Tudor Dixon, another Whitmer GOP challenger, issued a statement in support of the police officer, saying Leva refused to comply with the officer, “chose to take control” of the officer’s tessera and “resisted physically and aggressively.”

He blasted Whitmer for taking the “criminal side” and said he expected nothing less from the “Defend the Police” party. Dixon criticized his “Republican opponents” for issuing “scared” and “let’s wait and see” statements.

“I stand unequivocally with the police officers and our law enforcement officers,” Dixon said in a statement.

Craig, however, supported Whitmer’s call for an investigation and said he did not know all the information to say if the officer had acted properly – and Dixon did not.

It would be “completely inappropriate for me, without knowing all the facts, what happened in this case was right.”

Paul Best of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

