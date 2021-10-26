government does not feel pain of the donor

Anil Bansal

Rais Khan, a 60-year-old farmer from a village in Rampur district, had left his house on the promise of going to the field. When he did not return even after several hours, the family members got worried. When they reached the field, they found that Rais Khan had lost his life. The family members were in double shock. One was the death of Rais Khan and the other ten bighas of standing paddy crop was completely ruined due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms. Rais Khan too could not bear the shock of the loss of his crop and died in the field due to a heart attack.

Such tales of farmers’ plight are replete in Uttar Pradesh. Hundreds of farmers are protesting in Magalganj of Lakhimpur Kheri for several days. Contrary to the government claims, there is no arrangement for the purchase of their paddy in the mandi. The government has fixed the minimum support price for paddy at Rs 1940 per quintal in this session. But in Uttar Pradesh, the government system of procurement of paddy is very poor, from above, procurement has not started at many paddy procurement centers. Whereas according to the claims of the state government, all the paddy procurement centers are operational from October 1.

Seeing the situation in Magalganj becoming uncontrollable, the SDM reached on 23 October and explained to the farmers, but angry farmers set their paddy on fire. A farmer Joginder Singh was so hurt that he even tried to immolate himself by jumping into the fire, but the other farmers present there did not allow him to take this step. According to the government figures, there are 2.5 crore farmers in the state. However, the dependence on agriculture is 65 percent of the population of 22 crores. Even then, no one is worried about the donor. Most of the government’s claims are aerial. Thousands of small and marginal farmers did not get the Kisan Samman Nidhi of six thousand rupees annually even after the lapse of two years. Similarly, all the eligible farmers could not get the benefit of the step taken by the Yogi government to waive the loans of farmers up to Rs 50,000.

The BJP had claimed in 2014 that after coming to power, it would double the income of farmers. The government figures of the Minimum Support Price prove that even two times the price of any crop has not increased even by 50 percent. Of course the cost has almost doubled. Only diesel has increased by Rs 27 a liter in one and a half years. Rajpal Singh, a farmer of Rajpura village in Meerut, says that be it electricity or agricultural machinery, fertilizers or seeds, the prices of all have increased. But the Uttar Pradesh government has not raised even a single penny in the price of sugarcane in four years.

Now seeing the assembly elections, there has been an increase of Rs 25 quintal for the current session. It is a different matter that in its election manifesto, BJP had promised to give sugarcane farmers Rs 450 a quintal of sugarcane. Farmers are complaining more about the non-payment of sugarcane by the sugar mills than the sugarcane price to the government. The new sugarcane season has started but still thousands of crores of rupees are owed to the sugar mills by the farmers for the last season’s sugarcane. Farmers are also unable to repay the loan on time.

At present, 30 percent of the paddy crop in the state has been ruined due to natural calamities. Former Union Agriculture Minister Sompal Shastri says that the crop insurance scheme is only on paper. Even ten percent of the farmers are not in a position to pay the hefty premiums of these insurance schemes. Instead of farmers, wheat and paddy are procured from brokers at government procurement centers. Farmers are sometimes pushed off on the pretext of not having online registration, sometimes not having tokens, and sometimes on the pretext of high moisture content in their grains.