Government employees leave for two days a week in Chhattisgarh, big announcement regarding pension

Chhattisgarh Government has given a big gift to the government employees. The state government has announced that they will now be given two days off in a week. That is, it will work only for 5 days. While there is talk of benefits for pensioners as well, the state government in its announcement has increased the contribution for pensioners. It has been said that the contribution of the state government will be increased from 10 percent to 14 percent as part of the pension scheme.

Chhattisgarh government has made many announcements on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has announced major policy decisions through Twitter itself. Baghel said that in order to increase the efficiency and productivity of the government employees, the Chhattisgarh government is implementing the rule of five days working week. Apart from this, the contribution of the state government in the pension scheme is also being increased from 10 percent to 14 percent. Lakhs of employees and pensioners will be benefited by the implementation of these rules.

Today, on the auspicious occasion of Republic Day, I am sharing with you the important announcements made for the people of the state. ,#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/8jjcYzPoCq — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) January 26, 2022

This announcement for traders

The Chief Minister said that the state government would also bring a law that would give legitimacy to small business activities being carried out in residential areas. This will benefit thousands of small businessmen who are doing business for an unlimited period of time. In addition, all irregular constructions on private land will be regulated subject to public safety norms. This decision of the state government is being considered as a game-changer as many houses have unintentionally violated the stringent provisions of the building code.

mass transportation

The Chief Minister also announced that similar provision would be made for planning and marginal areas on the lines of one second building permission scheme which is running successfully in Municipal Corporations. The CM announced that a large number of Transport Facilitation Centers would be opened across the state. This will generate employment as well as provide accessible transport for the people. Apart from this, he announced that the rules for issuance of Learning Driving License will be simplified.

20,000 rupees in the account of laborers

According to the report of ANI, CM has made a big announcement for the farmers that from the financial year 2022-23, pulses will also be purchased at MSP. Along with this, Rs 20,000 each will be deposited in the bank accounts of the registered laborers for the first two girl children.