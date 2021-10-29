Government hopes from RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das regarding the economy! Extended term of three years

The government has decided to extend the tenure of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das for three years in the midst of the rising economy during the Corona crisis. The government has given Das a three-year extension till December 2024. This information was given in an official order. Das was appointed as the 25th Governor of RBI on 11 December 2018. His tenure then was three years.

The order said that the government is reappointing Das as the Governor of RBI. He is being appointed for a period of three years with effect from December 10, 2021. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With the second term of three years, Das will now be the governor of RBI till December 2024.

Let us tell you that Shaktikanta Das has a long experience related to the economy. He has also worked in many high positions in the government. He has held important positions related to Taxation, Industries, Infrastructure. Shaktikanta Das is a post graduate from St Stephen’s College, University of Delhi.

During his stay in the Finance Ministry, he was associated with 8 budgets of the Central Government. He has served as the alternate governor of India at the Asian Development Bank, the World Bank, the New Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. Apart from this, he has also represented India in conferences like IMF, BRICS, SAARC.

Let us tell you that after the resignation of Urjit Patel, Shaktikanta Das was made RBI Governor. He is an IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre. The government is hopeful that with the continuation of Shaktikanta Das in the post, the economy can improve. Shaktikanta Das tried to maintain liquidity in the central bank even during the Corona period. Apart from this, he implemented decisions like reduction in interest rates.

