Government is giving lakhs of rupees for living and business in this place

There is a village in the European country of Italy where the government is giving millions of rupees for living and business.

New Delhi. Due to inflation and other problems around the world, it is difficult for the youth to settle in any other country. This is because a huge amount of money is needed for a house to live there with food and drink. But there is a village in the European country of Italy where lakhs of rupees are being given by the government for living and business.

Yes, this is completely true. To settle in a beautiful village in Italy, the administration there is helping Rs 24.75 lakh. This money will be available in Euros. That is, about 28 thousand euros will be paid to the youth settling here. There is something very interesting about small but beautiful Italy towns and extremely cheap homes. Anyone can become the owner of a new home by paying very little money. But it has some conditions, which are not easy to fulfill.

This is the reason for the offer

Indeed, in the past few years, many places in Italy have faced a population crunch. That’s why many cities in Italy have offered homes at throwaway prices. Along with this, many types of facilities and financial help have also been announced. In one such case, in 2021, a town named Lorenzana in the Basilicata region of Italy was selling a house without any deposit for just 1 euro. Also included are towns such as Bisaccia, Cinquefrondi and Sambuca.

This offer is going on for another village

Currently another village is welcoming residents with even more attractive offers. But on settling there in the Calabria region, the administration will pay a hefty amount to the home buyer for three years. But keep in mind that the age of the buyers should be less than 40 years. To promote this town a new business will need to be started in the village which is also facing the problem of population.

here are the problems

Calabria Town currently has only 2,000 residents. It has been battling financial crisis for years. The challenge of bringing the economy back on track with new business is also here. In this deal, people will not only get financial help, but they will also get panoramic views of the sea and mountains. This village is at a very beautiful place.

