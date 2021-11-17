government job opportunities in agriculture

India is an agricultural country. Agriculture has played an important role in Indian society and economy since ancient times. Despite the rapid development of other sectors of the economy, the contribution of agriculture sector is paramount in the progress of the country even today. Agriculture is the largest employment generating sector in the country and agriculture is the primary source of livelihood for about 58 percent of the country’s population. The Gross Value Added (GVA) of agriculture, forestry and fisheries sector in the financial year 2020 stood at Rs 19.48 lakh crore (US$ 276.37 billion). The share of agriculture and allied sectors in India’s Gross Value Added at current prices stood at 17.8 per cent in FY20.

Despite this, for many years, there was a lack of interest among the youth to take up agriculture as a full-time career. But now the time is changing rapidly and till a few years ago, the agriculture which was not inclined towards the youth at all, today there are unlimited possibilities of career. There is a lot of attraction among the youth towards them. The Government of India has set a target of doubling the income of farmers and is working diligently in this direction. For this, various technical changes are being made in the agriculture sector by the government.

This is the reason that the interest of today’s youth is more visible in making a career in the agriculture sector. In this era of modernity, this attachment of youth towards agriculture is nothing less than a miracle. Today, there are many career options in agriculture and allied sectors in the country and they are expected to increase in future. Among these, the major career options in the government sector are:

Indian Forest Service

To become an Indian Forest Service officer, it is mandatory to pass the Indian Forest Service exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. The minimum qualification required to appear in this exam is graduation in science subjects. There are three stages in this exam- Preliminary exam, Main exam and Interview. Selected candidates are provided training for two years at Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy, Dehradun. The prime responsibility of an Indian Forest Service officer is to manage the forests, environment and wildlife issues of a state in India.

nabard officer

Individuals who have special interest in Agriculture Sector and its development can appear in National Level Recruitment of Grade B Exam of NABARD. The candidates who get selected in this work as ‘Development Assistant’. Candidates who have completed graduation in any discipline can apply for the exam. The minimum qualifying marks for general category candidates should be 60 percent. Candidates up to 35 years can apply.

agricultural research scientist

This competitive exam is conducted for the recruitment of scientists in Agricultural Research Services (ARS) under various disciplines. This exam is conducted in two phases – Preliminary exam and Main exam. After training, the officers selected in this post are entrusted with the responsibility of research and development in the agriculture sector.

agriculture field officer

As per RBI guidelines for commercial banks, banks are required to open at least 25 per cent branches in unbanked rural areas in a year. In this regard an Agriculture Sector Officer works directly with farmers and companies related to agriculture, rural development and its allied sectors.

agricultural development officer

The post of Agriculture Officer is one of the most prestigious posts in the agriculture sector. An agriculture officer has to ensure that all agricultural practices and products conform to state and local regulations. Their main function is to test, sample and test agricultural systems to determine whether they are complying with state and local rules and regulations. To become an Agricultural Development Officer, one must have a bachelor’s degree in agricultural engineering or agricultural science.

Block Development Officer

The Block Development Officer has to see whether the plans and programs approved by the appropriate authorities are being implemented efficiently or not. He signs contracts for and on behalf of the Panchayat Samiti subject to the prior approval of the appropriate authority. Attests all letters and documents. The BDO takes out and distributes money from the Panchayat Samiti fund, which accelerates the development in the agriculture sector.