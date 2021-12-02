Government Jobs 2021: Government Jobs 2021: Rajasthan will soon recruit 1,000 lecturers, CM announces

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday approved the recruitment of another 1,000 college professors and a budget of Rs 200 crore for the construction of new colleges. At a review meeting of the Department of Higher Education, Gehlot asked the authorities to create a strong mechanism to ensure effective compliance with UGC and other regulations in all colleges.

Vacancies will be filled soon

In order to maintain the quality of education in government colleges, the recruitment and promotion process for vacant posts should be expedited, said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The Chief Minister said that the ongoing recruitment process for about one thousand posts of College Lecturers through Rajasthan Public Service Commission should be completed soon.

An effective transfer policy will be followed

Gehlot also said that an effective policy should be formulated for transfers in higher education. He said that in order to make the youth of the state a better manpower, they should get quality higher education.

Preparing to raise the level of education

“Ensuring that the quality of higher education in the state is of the highest standard, taking into account the career development of the youth, is a top priority of the state government,” he said in a statement. The Chief Minister said that an effective mechanism should be developed in private colleges to ensure compliance with UGC and other prescribed norms.

Also the professors working in these colleges should be eligible as per the rules of UGC. The meeting was attended by Higher Education Minister Rajendra Singh Yadav, Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya, Higher and Technical Education Secretary NL Meena and other officials.