Government Jobs 2021: Government Jobs 2021: Vacancies for 1000 Lab Technician Posts, Applications will start from this date – Government Jobs 2021 osssc Recruitment 2021 Check Details for 1000 Lab Technician Posts

Important dates
Start date of online application – 01 December 2021
Last date to apply online – 21 December 2021
Last date to fill online application – 25th December 2021
Total number of posts
1000
Eligibility
There is no information about eligibility yet. Only short notice of recruitment has been issued. Its detailed instructions are yet to come. However, it can be said that those who have done the Lab Technician course can apply for this recruitment.
You can apply like this
Interested and eligible candidates have to visit the official website osssc.gov.in to apply. You must first register here and then complete the process by paying the application fee.
