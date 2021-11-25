Government Jobs 2021: Government Jobs 2021: Vacancies for 1000 Lab Technician Posts, Applications will start from this date – Government Jobs 2021 osssc Recruitment 2021 Check Details for 1000 Lab Technician Posts

The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has invited applications for the post of Lab Technician. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of OSSSC osssc.gov.in from 1st December 2021. The last date to apply online is December 21. At the same time, the last date for submission of applications is 25th December. The recruitment will fill more than 1,000 posts of Lab Technicians in various District Establishments and 7 Medical Colleges and Hospitals under the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Government of Odisha.

“Details of district wise and category wise vacancies, salary / remuneration, age, eligibility and other terms and conditions will be uploaded on the Commission’s web-portal,” the OSSSC said in the notice.



Important dates



Start date of online application – 01 December 2021

Last date to apply online – 21 December 2021

Last date to fill online application – 25th December 2021

Total number of posts

1000

Eligibility

There is no information about eligibility yet. Only short notice of recruitment has been issued. Its detailed instructions are yet to come. However, it can be said that those who have done the Lab Technician course can apply for this recruitment.

You can apply like this



Interested and eligible candidates have to visit the official website osssc.gov.in to apply. You must first register here and then complete the process by paying the application fee.

Click here to see the short notice of vacancy.