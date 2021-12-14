Government Jobs 2021: Government Jobs 2021: Vacancies for various posts in Central Excise, Salary will be up to 81 thousand – Central Excise Recruitment 2021 mts Check details for Tax Assistant and other posts

Highlights Vacancies for several posts in Central Excise.

Recruitment application started.

December 31 is the last date to apply.

This is a great opportunity for people looking for a government job (government job 2021). Central Excise Recruitment. Central Excise has invited applications for the posts of Tax Assistant, Stenographer Grade 2, Constable and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) in the Office of the Principal Chief Commissioner, GST and Central Excise, Chennai. A total of 19 posts will be filled under this recruitment. The call for applications for these posts has started. Interested and eligible candidates can apply in person and download the application form by visiting the official website centerexcisechennai.gov.in. The last date to apply for these posts (Central Excise Recruitment 2021) is 31st December 2021.



The recruitment will be done under sports quota. Candidates should be represented in the following games. i) Cricket (Men) ii) Football (Men) iii) Hockey (Men) iv) Kabaddi (Men) v) Volleyball (Men) and vi) Athletics – Track and Field (Women).

Capacity

Tax Assistant – Candidate should be a graduate. Also data entry speed must be 8000 key depressions per hour.

Stenographer Grade 2 – Candidate should have 12th pass. Also dictation: 10 minutes @ 80 WPM and computer transcription speed 50 minutes and Hindi 65 minutes speed.

Constable, Multi Tasking Staff – Candidate should have 10th pass.

Vacancies in these positions



Tax Assistant – 13 posts

Stenographer Grade 2 – 2 posts

Constable – 3 posts

Multi Tasking Staff – 1 post

Central Excise: Salary will be as follows



Tax Assistant – Rs. 25500 to Rs. 81100

Stenographer Grade 2 – Rs. 25500 to Rs. 81100

Constable – Rs. 18000 to Rs. 56900

Multi-Tasking Staff – Rs. 18000 to Rs. 56900

Age limit

Candidates should be between 18 to 27 years of age.

Apply like this

To apply, candidates must first visit the official website centerexcisechennai.gov.in.

After that you have to download the application given on the website.

Now fill out the application and send it to the address given below.

,Additional Commissioner-CCA “, GST and Central Excise, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Zone, GST Bhavan, 26/1, Nungambakkam High Road, Chennai-34”.