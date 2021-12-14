Government Jobs 2021: Government Jobs 2021: Vacancies for various posts in Central Excise, Salary will be up to 81 thousand – Central Excise Recruitment 2021 mts Check details for Tax Assistant and other posts
- Vacancies for several posts in Central Excise.
- Recruitment application started.
- December 31 is the last date to apply.
The recruitment will be done under sports quota. Candidates should be represented in the following games. i) Cricket (Men) ii) Football (Men) iii) Hockey (Men) iv) Kabaddi (Men) v) Volleyball (Men) and vi) Athletics – Track and Field (Women).
Capacity
Tax Assistant – Candidate should be a graduate. Also data entry speed must be 8000 key depressions per hour.
Stenographer Grade 2 – Candidate should have 12th pass. Also dictation: 10 minutes @ 80 WPM and computer transcription speed 50 minutes and Hindi 65 minutes speed.
Constable, Multi Tasking Staff – Candidate should have 10th pass.
Vacancies in these positions
Tax Assistant – 13 posts
Stenographer Grade 2 – 2 posts
Constable – 3 posts
Multi Tasking Staff – 1 post
Central Excise: Salary will be as follows
Tax Assistant – Rs. 25500 to Rs. 81100
Stenographer Grade 2 – Rs. 25500 to Rs. 81100
Constable – Rs. 18000 to Rs. 56900
Multi-Tasking Staff – Rs. 18000 to Rs. 56900
Age limit
Candidates should be between 18 to 27 years of age.
Apply like this
To apply, candidates must first visit the official website centerexcisechennai.gov.in.
After that you have to download the application given on the website.
Now fill out the application and send it to the address given below.
,Additional Commissioner-CCA “, GST and Central Excise, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Zone, GST Bhavan, 26/1, Nungambakkam High Road, Chennai-34”.
