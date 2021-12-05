Government Jobs 2021: IGNOU Recruitment 2021: Here is the opportunity to get government jobs in these positions, IGNOU Recruitment Notification is here

Highlights IGNOU Recruitment 2021 notification issued.

Recruitment for the post of Professor and Director.

You can apply online till January 05.

IGNOU Recruitment 2021: Indira Gandhi Open University (IGNOU) has issued notification for recruitment of Professor and Director posts for the year 2021. This is a golden opportunity for eligible candidates looking for a job in the teaching line. The last date for submission of online application is 05 January 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on IGNOU’s official website ignou.ac.in.



A total of 45 vacancies for the posts of Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor and Director will be filled through IGNOU Recruitment 2021 campaign. These positions will be filled by IGNOU’s Electronic Media Production Center at various School of Studies and Academic Director positions. Before applying, read the important information given here carefully. The direct link to the notification is given below.

Also read: Indian Coast Guard Jobs: Recruitment for the post of Assistant Commandant, 12th pass also application, find out salary by rank

See vacancy details here (IGNOU Vacancy 2021 Details)

Professor: 21 posts

Associate Professor: 20 posts

Assistant Professor: 3 posts

Director: 1 post

Total Vacancies – 45

According to the official instructions, the applications will be examined by the screening committee on the basis of various criteria. The committee will give marks to the candidates on the basis of how they meet the conditions mentioned in the advertisement. Selected applicants will be called for interview. If there is any dispute regarding the IGNOU recruitment screening process, the decision of the committee will be final.

Also read: Railway Recruitment 2021: Recruitment in Railways for 10th, 12th Pass, Apply for these posts

Who can apply?

Educational qualifications, experience, and age range vary by position. Full details are given in the notification.

How to apply for IGNOU Recruitment 2021?

The hard copy of the printout of the application submitted online along with the self-certified copies of the relevant documents should reach the Director, Department of Educational Coordination, Indira Gandhi National Open University, Maidan Gadhi, New Delhi-110068 by 15th January, 2022. Candidates can visit IGNOU’s official website for more details.

Here is the link to apply online

IGNOU Recruitment 2021 Notification