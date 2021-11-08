Government Jobs 2021: Punjab ETT 2021: Punjab Primary Teacher Training Answer Key has been issued for a total of 6635 vacancies, here is the link – Punjab ATT Recruitment 2021 Answer Key has been issued, steps are here to download
Highlights
- Punjab ETT 2021 North Key issued.
- The results were announced on November 05.
- Total 6635 seats.
The results were announced on November 5
The Punjab Primary Teacher Training (Punjab ETT) examination was held on 16th October 2021 and the answer key was released on 19th October 2021. Objections were invited until 5 pm on 23 October 2021 and the result was announced on 5 November 2021. The final answer key is the download process below.
Also read: NHM Jobs: Recruitment for 2700 Community Health Officer Posts, Apply Soon
Learn how to download Punjab ETT Answer Key 2021
Step 1: Visit the official website educationrecruitmentboard.com.
Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘Final Answer Key for ETT Exam’ link.
Step 3: Punjab ETT Answer Key PDF will open.
Step 4: Download it and print out for further reference.
Also read: AIIMS Jobs: Get government jobs for professorships in AIIMS, salary of Rs 2 lakh under 7th cpc, see details
Total 6635 posts
Punjab Education Recruitment Board ETT Recruitment is being done to fill 6635 vacancies of ETT under Education (Education Cadre) Group C Service Rules 2018.
Download Punjab ETT North Key from here
Official website link
#Government #Jobs #Punjab #ETT #Punjab #Primary #Teacher #Training #Answer #Key #issued #total #vacancies #link #Punjab #ATT #Recruitment #Answer #Key #issued #steps #download
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.