Government Jobs 2021: Punjab ETT 2021: Punjab Primary Teacher Training Answer Key has been issued for a total of 6635 vacancies, here is the link – Punjab ATT Recruitment 2021 Answer Key has been issued, steps are here to download

Government Jobs 2021: Punjab ETT 2021: Punjab Primary Teacher Training Answer Key has been issued for a total of 6635 vacancies

Highlights Punjab ETT 2021 North Key issued.

The results were announced on November 05.

Total 6635 seats.

Punjab ETT Recruitment 2021 Answered:The Punjab Education Recruitment Board has released the final answer key of Primary Teacher Training (Punjab ETT 2021) Examination 2021 on Monday, November 8, 2021. Candidates appearing for the ETT exam for Punjab Teacher Recruitment can check and download the answer key by visiting the official website.



The results were announced on November 5

The Punjab Primary Teacher Training (Punjab ETT) examination was held on 16th October 2021 and the answer key was released on 19th October 2021. Objections were invited until 5 pm on 23 October 2021 and the result was announced on 5 November 2021. The final answer key is the download process below.

Learn how to download Punjab ETT Answer Key 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website educationrecruitmentboard.com.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘Final Answer Key for ETT Exam’ link.

Step 3: Punjab ETT Answer Key PDF will open.

Step 4: Download it and print out for further reference.

Total 6635 posts

Punjab Education Recruitment Board ETT Recruitment is being done to fill 6635 vacancies of ETT under Education (Education Cadre) Group C Service Rules 2018.

Download Punjab ETT North Key from here

Official website link