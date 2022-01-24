Government Jobs 2021: Railway Jobs: Great job opportunities in Railways, live interview jobs
Emptiness particulars
Nursing Superintendent: 7 posts
Pharmacist: 1 publish
Instructional Qualification
Nursing Superintendent: Certificates in Normal Nursing and Midwifery as a nurse and midwife from a nursing faculty or different establishment acknowledged by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc (Nursing).
Pharmacist: 10 + 2 or its equal in Science, 2 years Pharmacy Diploma and registration in Pharmacy Council of India or registration in State Pharmacy Council.
Age vary
Nursing Superintendent: Candidates for this publish ought to be between 20 to 40 years of age.
Pharmacist: The age of the candidate for the publish ought to be between 20 to 35 years.
Wage
Candidates chosen for the publish of Nursing Superintendent shall be paid a wage of Rs. 44900 monthly. So, for the publish of Pharmacist, you’ll get a wage of Rs. 29,200 monthly.
