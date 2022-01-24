Government Jobs 2021: Railway Jobs: Great job opportunities in Railways, live interview jobs

There’s a big alternative (authorities job 2021) to get a authorities job in railways. East Coast Railway has introduced vacancies for Group C posts. 8 posts are to be stuffed from this recruitment. The particular is that there isn’t any examination for this recruitment. Candidates for this recruitment shall be chosen via direct interview. Eligible candidates can attend the interview on thirty first January 2022 at 11 am. The interview shall be held at Udayagiri Assembly Corridor, 2nd Flooring, South Block, Rail Sadan, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar.

Contemplating Covid 19, it has been determined to increase the interview by greater than at some point relying on the variety of candidates. Additional particulars associated to eligibility, choice course of and recruitment are given under.



Emptiness particulars



Nursing Superintendent: 7 posts

Pharmacist: 1 publish

Instructional Qualification



Nursing Superintendent: Certificates in Normal Nursing and Midwifery as a nurse and midwife from a nursing faculty or different establishment acknowledged by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc (Nursing).

Pharmacist: 10 + 2 or its equal in Science, 2 years Pharmacy Diploma and registration in Pharmacy Council of India or registration in State Pharmacy Council.

Age vary

Nursing Superintendent: Candidates for this publish ought to be between 20 to 40 years of age.

Pharmacist: The age of the candidate for the publish ought to be between 20 to 35 years.

Wage



Candidates chosen for the publish of Nursing Superintendent shall be paid a wage of Rs. 44900 monthly. So, for the publish of Pharmacist, you’ll get a wage of Rs. 29,200 monthly.