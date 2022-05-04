Government Jobs 2022: 119 Vacancies for the post of Assistant District Attorney, apply before this date – Govt. Jobs 2022 ppsc Recruitment 2022 Check details for Assistant District Attorney posts here

If you are looking for a government job (government job 2022) then there is a great job opportunity for the post of Assistant District Attorney (Group A). The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has invited applications for 119 Assistant District Attorney (Group A) Vacancies (PPSC Recruitment 2022). Of these, 40 posts are reserved for women and 44 posts are reserved for general category. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting ppsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for these posts is 20 May 2022. At the same time, the application fee can be deposited till May 30, 2022.Assistant District Attorney (Group A)

Position

119 posts

Eligibility

Law graduates from any recognized university can apply for these positions.

Age limit

Candidates should be between 18 to 37 years of age. Candidates in the reserved category will be given age concession as per government rules.

That would be the choice

Written examination will be conducted for selection of candidates. This exam will be of 480 marks. Candidates will be informed about the examination dates in due course. The written test will be of 2 hours duration with a total of 120 questions. Each question will be of 4 marks, for each correct answer 4 marks will be given. The exam will also have negative marking. One mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Government Job 2022: How to apply



Step 1: First of all, go to the official website of the Candidate Commission ppsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the website and click on the OPEN ADVERTISEMENT link.

Step 3: Now click on the Apply / View link in front of the blank space.

Step 4: Then click on the APPLY ONLINE link.

Step 5: Now fill out the application by filling out the requested information.

Step 6: Then deposit the application fee.

Step 7: Print the application form after completing all the procedures.