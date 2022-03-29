Education

Government Jobs 2022: Applications for 303 posts in RBI are starting from today

The Reserve Bank of India has bumper vacancies for people looking for government jobs. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has started applications for the recruitment of RBI Grade B Officers and Assistant Managers from today. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting RBI’s official website rbi.org.in. The deadline to apply for these posts is April 18, 2022.

A total of 303 vacancies will be filled through RBI Recruitment 2022 campaign. This includes a total of 294 posts of RBI Grade B officers (Officer Grade B (DR) General – 238 posts, Officer Grade B (DR) DEPR – 31 posts, Officer Grade B (DR) DSIM – 25 posts) and a total of 09 posts of Assistant Managers. . RBI Grade B Recruitment Examination will be conducted from 28th May to 06th August 2022. The RBI will issue the admission card at the appropriate time before the Phase-I examination.

Candidates can download their tickets from the official website of RBI. Candidates who have passed the written test will be called for interview.

This is the qualification
Candidates should be at least 21 years of age and at most 30 years of age. A detailed notification regarding higher age limit and relaxation in educational qualifications for the reserved category will be issued soon. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for every latest update.

Application fee
Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 850 / – to apply for these posts.

RBI Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit RBI’s official website rbi.org.in.
Step 2: Click on the ‘New Registration’ link on the homepage.
Step 3: Register by entering the requested details.
Step 4: Log in using the generated credentials, registration number and password.
Step 5: Fill out the form.
Step 6: Upload the relevant documents and submit the application fee.
Step 7: Your application will be submitted, download the confirmation page and keep the printout with you.

