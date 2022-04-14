Government Jobs 2022: Apply for 259 posts on appsc.gov.in.

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, APPSC has invited applications for TGT posts. This is a great opportunity for people looking for a government job. The recruitment will be for a total of 259 posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through APPSC official website appsc.gov.in. The deadline to apply for these positions is May 13, 2022. These posts will be filled in the Education Department of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh. Every detail related to recruitment is given below.TGT teacher

Total number of posts

259

Eligibility

Candidates who want to apply for these posts should apply for B.Ed in the relevant subject from a recognized university. Must have a second class bachelor’s degree. However, candidates who have sat or are sitting for the final semester / year examination will also be eligible to apply subject to submission of original certificates / marks at the time of interview.

That would be the choice

The selection process consists of two stages- written examination and interview. The written test will consist of two papers – Paper I and Paper II with 100 marks each. To be eligible, the applicant must score at least 33 percent in each subject and at least 45 percent in the total marks.

Application fee

The application fee is Rs 150 for APST candidates and Rs 200 for other candidates. Candidates can visit the official site of APPSC for more details.

Apply like this

Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of APPSC, appsc.gov.in.