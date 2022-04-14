Government Jobs 2022: Apply for 259 posts on appsc.gov.in.
Designation
TGT teacher
Total number of posts
259
Eligibility
Candidates who want to apply for these posts should apply for B.Ed in the relevant subject from a recognized university. Must have a second class bachelor’s degree. However, candidates who have sat or are sitting for the final semester / year examination will also be eligible to apply subject to submission of original certificates / marks at the time of interview.
That would be the choice
The selection process consists of two stages- written examination and interview. The written test will consist of two papers – Paper I and Paper II with 100 marks each. To be eligible, the applicant must score at least 33 percent in each subject and at least 45 percent in the total marks.
Application fee
The application fee is Rs 150 for APST candidates and Rs 200 for other candidates. Candidates can visit the official site of APPSC for more details.
Apply like this
Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of APPSC, appsc.gov.in.
