Government Jobs 2022: Army, IB, Sainik School, 10th pass government jobs in all departments are also applicable

DTC Recruitment 2022: Government Jobs for ITIs in Delhi Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has published DTC Recruitment 2022 notification for hundreds of vacancies in Repair and Maintenance. There are vacancies for Assistant Fitter, Assistant Foreman and Assistant Electrician. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of Delhi Transport Corporation dtc.delhi.gov.in. The last date to apply is 04 May 2022.

Army Recruitment 2022: Great Opportunity to Recruit Indian Army has issued notification of Group C Recruitment 2022 at Jammu and Kashmir Rifles Regiment Center, Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh). Recruitment has been done for various positions including Stenographer, Draftsman Cook, Bootmaker, Tailor, Multitasking Staff (MTS). Don’t miss this opportunity if you have an ITI diploma in a related trade. The last date for submission of applications is 18 May 2022. If you want complete information you can click on this link-

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Government jobs for 10th, 12th passers Candidates who have passed 10th and 12th have a golden opportunity to get a government job in Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL). Recruitment of Office Assistant, Data Entry Operator and Research Associate (BECIL Recruitment 2022). A total of 379 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting BECIL’s official website at becil.com. The application deadline is approaching. Click here for complete information-

Teacher Recruitment 2022: Jobs for TGT Teacher Posts Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, APPSC has invited applications for the post of Teacher (TGT). A total of 259 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested candidates can apply online through APPSC’s official website appsc.gov.in. Click here for all the details related to recruitment-

Military School Recruitment 2022: Military School Recruitment Sainik School, Nalanda has invited applications for teaching and non-teaching posts for candidates looking for government jobs (government jobs 2022). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts offline. The application deadline is approaching. If you want to apply for this recruitment, you can get complete information by clicking on this link.

