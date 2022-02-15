Government Jobs 2022: ESIC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies for over 3800 posts, last chance to apply today

Today is the last chance to apply for the vacancies announced by the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). Don’t miss this opportunity for candidates looking for a government job (government job 2022). A total of 3847 vacancies will be filled under this recruitment process. There are 1726 posts for Upper Division Clerk (UDC), 163 posts for Stenographer and 1931 posts for Multi Tasking Staff.Applications for these posts can be made by visiting the official website esic.nic.in. More details about the vacancies are given below.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Computer Skills Test. Keep an eye on the official website of the corporation to get more updates about ESIC Recruitment 2022.

Vacancy Details (ESIC Vacancy 2022 Details)



Upper Division Clerk (UDC) – 1726 posts

Stenographer – 163 posts

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) – 193 posts

Total number of vacancies – 3847 posts

This is the qualification

UDC – Must have passed a degree or equivalent examination from a recognized university. In addition, one should have a good knowledge of computer including office suite and use of database.

Stenographer – Passed 12th class or 10 minutes ातून 80 words per minute dictation and transcription from a recognized board or university: Passed 12th with 50 minutes (English), 65 minutes (Hindi) (on computer only).

MTS- Candidates who have passed 10th from the recognized board can apply.

Age limit

Eligible candidates for the post of UDC and Steno should have a minimum age of 18 years and a maximum of 25 years on 15 February 2022. So the maximum age limit for MTS is only 25 years. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

This will be the salary

According to the 7th Central Pay Commission, candidates selected for UDC will get Rs 25,500-81,100 per month, stenographer Rs 25,500-81,100 per month and MTS Rs 18,000-56,900 per month.

Read also: AIIMS Jobs 2022: Jobs will be available in AIIMS without exams, more than 100 posts, salary up to Rs 2.20 lakh



ESIC Recruitment 2022: How to apply



Step 1: First of all go to the official website of ESIC esic.nic.in.

Step 2: Then click on the recruitment option provided on the website.

Step 3: Click on the link in the state of your choice.

Step 4: Click on Apply Online.

Step 5: Fill in all the required details and complete the registration process.

Step 6: Fill out the application form after registration.

Step 7: Print the application form after completing all the procedures.

Apply direct link online

ESIC Recruitment 2022 Notification