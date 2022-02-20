Government Jobs 2022: NHAI Recruitment for various posts, Application for Graduates, Salary up to Rs. 77000

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited applications for the post of Manager. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through AHAI official website nhai.gov.in. A total of 34 vacancies in finance, law, media relations and technical departments will be filled in the recruitment drive. The last date for submission of online application is March 9, 2022.Through this recruitment drive National Highways Authority of India, Chief General Manager (Finance) – 01 post, Deputy General Manager (Legal) – 01 post, Deputy General Manager (Media Relations) – 01 post and Manager (Technical) – 31 posts. Will. Candidates should note that applicants applying for this post in respect of advertisement will not be allowed to withdraw their candidature later. Below is a direct link to the notification for more details.

Who can apply?

Chief General Manager (Finance): Applicants must have a degree in Commerce, Accounting Finance, ICAI or ICWAI.

Deputy General Manager (Legal): Must have a law degree.

Deputy General Manager (Media Relations): Candidates are required to have a Bachelor’s degree.

Manager (Technical): Candidates should have a degree in Civil Engineering.

Age range

According to the official notification, the maximum age limit for candidates applying for these posts should be 56 years.

Find out how much you will get paid

The selected candidates will be paid between Rs 15,600 and Rs 77,000 per month.

How to apply?

Candidates can apply online and send the filled application along with other relevant documents to DGM (HR & Admin) IA, National Highways Authority of India, Plot No: G-5 & 6, Sector-10, Dwarka, New Delhi-110075. Sent before March 24, 2022. Candidates can visit the official site of NHAI for more details. Click here to know more about government jobs-